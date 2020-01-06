"Never threaten the Iranian nation," Rouhani tells Trump

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday nobody should threaten his nation, responding to a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump in which he threatened to strike 52 sites in Iran.

"Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290. #IR655," Rouhani tweeted, referring to the 1988 shooting down of an Iranian airline by a U.S. warship in which 290 were killed. "Never threaten the Iranian nation." (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.