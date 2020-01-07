BJP leaders take out peace march in support of CAA
Union Minister Nityanand Rai and senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday took out a peace march in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
The march started from Baratooti Chowk in Sadar Bazar area and culminated at the Jama Masjid.
