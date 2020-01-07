Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Sterling lower as dollar gains, UK awaits Brexit vote

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 20:03 IST
UPDATE 1-Sterling lower as dollar gains, UK awaits Brexit vote
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling fell on Tuesday as the dollar rose, with investors watching British lawmakers' return to parliament after the Christmas recess in preparation to vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's European Union (EU) withdrawal deal.

Earlier in the day, the pound rose to a five-day high of above $1.32, but as American traders returned to their desks, it fell to nearly $1.31. The U.S. dollar has recovered some ground amid market relief that the situation in the Middle East has not deteriorated further. Participants were closely watching for signs of Iranian retaliation after Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Returning to Britain after winning an 80-seat majority in the lower house in last month's election, Johnson's Conservative Party looks more than likely to pass the bill, analysts say, paving the way for Britain's exit from the EU on Jan. 31. There are three days scheduled for debate before a vote on the bill on Thursday. It will then go to the House of Lords.

The pound was last trading down 0.3% at $1.3129 and flat at 85.02 pence against the euro. It strengthened earlier to as much as $1.3210 and 84.68 pence, its highest since Jan. 2. Sterling/dollar "will likely follow the market's tone for the remainder of the week," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank.

Expectations that Britain will finally leave the bloc this month has ended uncertainty about its position and lifted sterling, but the currency is likely to come under pressure again when negotiations about Britain's EU trade deal begin. Implied volatility gauges showed no sign of investors fleeing to protect their portfolios ahead of Brexit.

Britain's emergency preparations for a no-deal Brexit have been halted "with immediate effect", Sky News reported, citing a letter by a senior official at the Department for Exiting the EU. Neil Mellor, the senior forex strategist at BNY Mellon, sees further hurdles in store for the British currency and trade could be volatile.

"There's going to be a strain on sterling going forward because it's very clear that the EU doesn't want to facilitate a competitor," he said. For now, though, markets are enjoying some sort of Brexit clarity and French President Emmanuel Macron has sounded in the past "accommodating", so more headlines like this could support sterling, Mellor said.

Investors' views on the U.S. dollar will also impact the direction of the pound, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Declining imports push U.S. trade deficit to three-year low

The U.S. trade deficit fell to a more than three-year low in November as imports declined further, likely weighed down by the Trump administrations trade war with China, and exports rebounded, suggesting the economy ended 2019 on solid foot...

UPDATE 1-UK's Javid pledges more spending to help voters in March 11 budget

British finance minister Sajid Javid promised to use public investment to help the voters who gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson a thumping election win last month, heralding a shift in capital spending towards underperforming regions of the...

US STOCKS-Energy, healthcare stocks drag Wall Street lower

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Tuesday, dragged down by oil and healthcare stocks as investors nervously awaited further developments on the U.S.-Iran conflict.Energy stocks were down 0.9 as oil prices surrendered gains made over the pre...

India court orders execution of convicts for 2012 deadly rape on Jan. 22

Four men sentenced to death for the gang rape and murder of a woman on a New Delhi bus in an attack that sent shockwaves across the world will be hanged on Jan. 22, an Indian court ruled on Tuesday. The four men were convicted in 2013 of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020