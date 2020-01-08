Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joined by B-town celebs, BJP protests 'Free Kashmir' banner

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 19:04 IST
Joined by B-town celebs, BJP protests 'Free Kashmir' banner

Joined by Bollywood actors, BJP workers on Wednesday staged a protest over the "Free Kashmir" placard displayed at a sit-in here against the JNU violence and shouted slogans against the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra. A row had erupted when a woman, Mehak Mirza Prabhu, displayed a "Free Kashmir" placard at a demonstration held to denounce the violence at Delhi's JNU at the Gateway of India on Monday. Hundreds of people, including students, common citizens and activists, took part in the 34-hour-long demonstration.

Though Prabhu, a city-based script writer, later apologised for her act, the police on Tuesday booked her under IPC section 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). The opposition BJP had taken a strong objection to the display of the "Free Kashmir" banner in the city.

Carrying forward their protest over the controversial banner, a group of BJP workers assembled at the Veer Savarkar Smarak in Dadar, central Mumbai, and shouted slogans against the Sena-Congress-NCP government. Bollywood actors Juhi Chawla and Dalip Tahil besides BJP leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar and Gopal Shetty, among others, were present during the protest.

Talking to PTI, Mumbai BJP vice-president Anil Thakur said, "Kashmir is the crown of our country and how can they demand a 'Free Kashmir'? A few people are just misguiding innocent people in the name of CAA, NRC and NPR. Today we are here to counter the "Free Kashmir" banner." District president of South Central Mumbai BJP Rajesh Shirwadekar said displaying the objectionable banner was a "pre-planned" act. "We condemn the 'Free Kashmir' banner...from where this banner came at a protest by students? This shows it was pre-planned," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Ghosn vows to clear name as he blasts 'collusion' against him

Fugitive auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday accused Nissan and Japanese prosecutors of plotting against him, vowing to prove his innocence at his first public appearance since fleeing the country. The former Renault-Nissan boss described...

3 days after JNU violence no arrest yet; Centre says police get vital clues on masked assailants

The Delhi Police was yet to make any arrest three days after the attack on students and teachers of the JNU even as the Centre said on Wednesday that the police got vital clues about the identities of the masked assailants and is on the ver...

FEATURE-Walking in two worlds: Canada's 'two-spirit' doctor guiding trans teenagers

By Rachel Savage EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada, Jan 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - S itting on the floor of a teepee, in a circle of patients, friends and relatives, doctor James Makokis cried as he remembered his father struggling to accept hi...

Turkey, Russia call for ceasefire in Libya on Jan 12

Turkey and Russia on Wednesday called on all parties in Libya to stop hostilities and declare a ceasefire at midnight on January 12, after talks between presidents Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin in Istanbul.Turkey has backed Fayez al-Ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020