NATO chief backs Trump: allies can do more in MidEast
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg spoke with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday and agreed that the western allies should take a more prominent role in the Middle East.
"The President asked the secretary general for NATO to become more involved in the Middle East," a NATO statement said, after the call between Washington and Brussels.
"They agreed that NATO could contribute more to regional stability and the fight against international terrorism."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Donald Trump
- Brussels
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Republican senator 'disturbed' by McConnell's work with White House on impeachment trial
Philippines bans 2 U.S. senators, mulls new visa rules for Americans
Hughes scores in overtime to lift Devils past Senators
UPDATE 1-Philippines bans 2 U.S. senators, mulls new visa rules for Americans
Republican senator: no rules, many options for Trump impeachment trial