NATO chief backs Trump: allies can do more in MidEast

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg spoke with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday and agreed that the western allies should take a more prominent role in the Middle East.

"The President asked the secretary general for NATO to become more involved in the Middle East," a NATO statement said, after the call between Washington and Brussels.

"They agreed that NATO could contribute more to regional stability and the fight against international terrorism."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

