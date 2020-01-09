Left Menu
Will provide 'pucca' houses to residents of JJ Clusters across Delhi if voted to power: Cong

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 19:42 IST
  • Created: 09-01-2020 19:42 IST
The Delhi Congress on Thursday said it will provide "pucca" houses to the residents of slum areas across the national capital if the party is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra said the party will implement the "Kalkaji Model" under which "swanky flats" with modern facilities were constructed in the area for the dwellers of 'jhuggi-jhopri' (JJ) cluster under in-situ rehabilitation policy.

Chopra said it was the Congress government which first introduced the in-situ policy. He alleged that although flats were constructed in Kalkaji, the AAP government failed to allot them.

The Congress will provide "pucca" houses to the residents of JJ Clusters across the city after coming to power, Chopra said. Delhi assembly elections will be held on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

The DPCC president alleged that both the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party have "betrayed" the people living in JJ clusters in the national capital. He said the AAP was distributing certificate for ownership rights to the dwellers of JJ clusters while the BJP was making people fill up forms.

On December 24 last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the ''Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojana'' for the residents of JJ clusters and said the AAP government will provide "pucca" houses to every citizen of Delhi. He had said that 65,000 families residing in slum areas were distributed ownership certificates and they would soon be provided "pucca" houses.

"The BJP and AAP governments are hands-in-glove in betraying and misleading over 40 lakh people in the name of giving ownership rights for their dwelling units in unauthorised colonies, and these people feel completely let down by both these parties," Chopra also alleged. DPCC chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said the Congress party has always protected the interest of the dwellers of JJ clusters.

Sharma said when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister of country, 46 resettlement colonies had been created and that record still remains as a "landmark decision" in the history of Delhi.

