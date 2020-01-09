BJP hits back at Cong for Nirmala jibe
Hitting back at the Congress for its dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her absence from a pre-budget meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP on Thursday accused the opposition party of making the "worst kind of sexist remarks". Earlier in the day, the Congress had tweeted: "How many men does it take to do a woman's job", taking a potshot at Sitharaman.
Terming the comment as absolutely unnecessary in a civilised society, senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar sought an apology from the opposition party. Javadekar said the Congress is headed by a woman (Sonia Gandhi) and asked if she agrees with her party's view on Sitharaman.
Modi met economists, private equity and venture capitalists, business leaders and agri experts at Niti Aayog and called for focussed efforts from all stakeholders to achieve the target of nearly doubling the size of the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion by 2024.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi launches Atal Bhujal Yojana for better management of groundwater and names Rohtang passageway as Atal Tunnel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow on his birth anniversary.
Article 370 was an old disease but it was our responsibility to resolve it: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lucknow.
Anti-CAA violence part of conspiracy, says BJP MP
Year-ender: Uncertainty ahead amid JD(U)-BJP tiff in Bihar,