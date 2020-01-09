Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-White House unveils plan to speed big projects permits

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 21:33 IST
UPDATE 1-White House unveils plan to speed big projects permits
Representative image

The Trump administration on Thursday unveiled a plan to speed permitting for major infrastructure projects like oil pipelines, including by dropping consideration of their potential impact on climate change. The plan, released by the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), would help the administration advance big energy and infrastructure projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline or roads, bridges and federal buildings.

President Donald Trump announced the proposal at the White House at 11:00 a.m. ET (1600 GMT). The proposal, if enacted, would mark the first overhaul in four decades of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), a bedrock environmental regulation. It is part of Trump's broader effort to cut regulatory red tape to boost the industry.

"The needless red tape has over time lowered expectations of American exceptionalism and excellence," Interior Secretary David Bernhardt told reporters on Thursday. The proposed rule says federal agencies would not need to factor in the "cumulative impacts" of a project, which could include its impact on climate change, making it easier for major fossil fuel projects to sail through the approval process and avoid legal challenges.

CEQ chair Mary Neumayr told reporters that the agency will weigh feedback during the rule's comment period on whether or how to more explicitly address climate impacts. Trump's efforts to cut regulatory red tape have been praised by the industry. But they have so far largely backfired by triggering waves of lawsuits that the administration has lost in court, according to a running tally by the New York University School of Law's Institute for Policy Integrity.

Over the last few years, federal courts have ruled that NEPA requires the federal government to consider a project's carbon footprint in decisions related to leasing public lands for drilling or building pipelines. The proposed change also would widen the categories of projects that can be excluded from NEPA altogether. If a type of project got a "categorical exclusion" from one agency in the past, for example, it would automatically be excluded from review by other agencies, according to the plan.

For projects requiring detailed environmental impact assessments, the rule would limit the review period to two years and the length of the report. Less rigorous environmental assessments would have a one-year deadline. According to CEQ, the average length of a full-blown Environmental Impact Statement is currently 600 pages and takes 4.5 years to conclude. U.S. federal agencies prepare approximately 170 such assessments per year.

Trump, a commercial real estate developer before becoming president, frequently complained that the NEPA permitting process took too long. Some of the country's biggest industry groups, including the Chamber of Commerce and the American Petroleum Institute, also have complained about lengthy permitting delays.

Environmental groups warned the plan will remove a powerful tool to protect local communities from the adverse impacts of a hastily designed and reviewed project. "Today's destructive actions by Trump, if not blocked by the courts or immediately reversed by the next president, will have reverberations for decades to come," said Rebecca Concepcion Apostol, U.S. program director at Oil Change International, an environmental group.

The plan will go through a 60-public comment period before being finalized. Environmental groups are expected to challenge the final proposal.

"If the regulations announced today drive agencies to diminish the extent or quality of their reporting, federal courts may very well conclude that their reports do not comply with the law," said Notre Dame Law School Professor Bruce Huber.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Two men found hanging from tree in Bengal town

Two men, in their 20s, were found hanging from the same rope tied to a tree in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, said police who suspect it to be a case of suicide. Bodies of Rathin Roy 28 and Anwar Hossain 25 were found on Wednesday eveni...

Pelosi does not believe Soleimani strike made the U.S. safer

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she did not believe President Donald Trumps administration had made the United States safer by killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.I do not believe in terms...

Russian court halts building of landfill in rare win for environmental protesters

A court in Russias far north ordered a halt on Thursday to the construction of a landfill, potentially Europes largest, that was seen by protesters as a symbol of official contempt for ecological concerns and voters quality of life.In a rar...

Trump says new Iran sanctions already in effect (AFP) RUPRUP

Trump says new Iran sanctions already in effect AFP RUPRUP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020