Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will soon send articles of impeachment to Senate: Pelosi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 04:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 04:01 IST
Will soon send articles of impeachment to Senate: Pelosi
Representative image

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would "soon" send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, amid allegations by Republicans that she is delaying the trial. The House of Representatives, where the Democrats enjoy a majority, had impeached Trump last month. Now, the Senate, where the Republicans are in majority, needs to put Trump on trial before he can be removed from the White House.

The Republicans are alleging hat she is holding on to the articles of impeachment. Denying the accusations, Pelosi said, "No. I'm not withholding indefinitely".

"I will send them over when I'm ready. And, that will probably be soon," the speaker of the house of representatives told reporters during her weekly news conference. "He said if you don't send them over I'm going to pass the Mexico-US-Canada Trade Agreement. Okay, but we want to see what they are willing to do. The manner in which they will do it. But we will not let them say this is just like Clinton. It's not," Pelosi said.

Documents, documentation, witnesses, facts, truth. That is what they're afraid of, she alleged. On the other hand, the Republican leadership in the Senate accused Pelosi of delaying the procedure.

"You can see that the Senate is not going to dilly dally around while we're waiting to see what Speaker Pelosi wants to do on impeachment and these committees are going to act very quickly next week. "So, whenever the Leader decides to bring this up we'll be ready to go," Senator Chuck Grassley said.

Trump, in an interaction with reporters, said that he would leave it to the Senate to decide on the future of the impeachment proceedings. "I'm going to leave it to the Senate, but I'd like to hear the whistleblower," he said in response to a question.

Hitting out at former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter, Trump said, "I'd like to hear Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. You know, how does Hunter Biden with no experience whatsoever--would anybody-- would you like the Hunter Biden job?" "He has no experience, making no money, and then all of a sudden he's making millions and millions of dollars? You'd take that? Would you leave the union for that? I think so," the president said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WB guv demands "expert probe" into Naihati explosion

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday demanded an expert investigation into the explosion which took place in Barrackpores Naihati earlier today. Dhankhar tweeted a video of the explosion, and said that the incident should be an...

Wrong medicine kills girl, man held for running clinic without degree

Following the death of a 13-year-old girl after allegedly being given the wrong medicine, Delhi police have arrested a man for practicing as a doctor without having any such qualification. A complaint regarding the death of the 13-year-old ...

Rajnath speaks with US defense secretary, shares India's concerns over development in Gulf region

New Delhi India, Jan 10 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed Indias concerns regarding the recent developments in the middle eastern to US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday. During the telephonic conversation, Esper br...

UPDATE 1-Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti backs Biden in Democratic presidential race

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday picked up the endorsement of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as he attempts to consolidate the support of the Democratic establishment behind his presidential bid. The nod from Garcetti, who has b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020