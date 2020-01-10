Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP rout in Nagpur Zilla Parishadpoll 'shocking': Shiv Sena

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 10:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 10:28 IST
BJP rout in Nagpur Zilla Parishadpoll 'shocking': Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Friday termed thepoll result in Nagpur Zilla Parishad(ZP), where the BJP was ousted from power by the Congress, as"sensational and shocking". Polling for six ZPs in Maharashtra - Nagpur, Akola, Washim, Dhule, Nandurbar and Palghar (332 seats) - and the Panchayat Samitis (664 seats) falling in their jurisdiction were held on Tuesday and results were declared on Wednesday.

The BJP lost control of the ZP in Nagpur, the home district of party stalwarts Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Gadkari. The BJP won just 15 of the 58 seats in Nagpur ZP, where the Congress bagged a handsome tally of 30, while its ally the NCP pocketed 10.

An editorial in 'Saamana', a mouthpiece of the ruling Shiv Sena, pointed out that except Dhule, the BJP suffered defeat in the remaining five district councils. In in these five districts, the Congress, the NCP, the Shiv Sena and Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) have done "very well", the Marathi daily said.

The editorial said the BJP's defeat in the home turf of Fadnavis, a former chief minister, and Gadkari, a Union minister, was "sensational and shocking" and the outcome shows the rural population was "fed up" with the party. "The Congress had performed well in the assembly elections in Nagpur (held in October) and now it has wrested the district council from the BJP," the Sena publication said.

The paper said in Nandurbar and elsewhere, if the Congress had fought the polls in alliance with the Shiv Sena, the BJP would have been "finished". The Sena is in power in Maharashtra in alliance with the Congress and the NCP.

In 56-member Nandurbar ZP, both Congress and the BJP won 23 seats each, while the Sena, which had no presence earlier in the council, bagged seven. "No party can get power in the district council without the support of the Shiv Sena. The anger of losing power in Nandurbar was so much that BJP goons attacked Sena party office in Akkalkua," the paper noted.

However, despite losing in Nagpur, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in these ZP polls, winning 109 of the 332 seats on offer..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Insects wounding fruit, vegetable crop leaves may make produce healthier: Study

Insects wounding fruit and vegetable crops may make them healthier for human consumption by increasing their production of antioxidant compounds prior to harvest, according to a study which may lead to new techniques in the fresh food indus...

Halwara shivers at 0.3 deg Celsius as cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana

Cold wave conditions intensified across Punjab and Haryana on Friday, with Halwara recording a minimum of 0.3 degress Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Pathankot, Adampur, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur shivered at 2, 1.5, 2.3, 3 and...

Gold bar found beneath Mexico City street was part of Moctezuma's treasure

A new scientific analysis of a large gold bar found decades ago in downtown Mexico City reveals it was part of the plunder Spanish conquerors tried to carry away as they fled the Aztec capital after native warriors forced a hasty retreat. M...

Talbot, host Flames knock off Wild

Johnny Gaudreaus goal near the midway point of the game was the game-winner and goaltender Cam Talbot sparkled in net as the host Calgary Flames won their fourth straight game, a 2-1 home-ice victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Tal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020