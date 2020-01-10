What evidence HRD Ministry requires against JNU VC for his removal, asks Nawab Malik

Criticising the HRD Ministry over its stand of not removing the JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar after a violence erupted at the university campus, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik on Friday asked the Centre what kind of evidence was required when BJP's senior-most leader Murli Manohar Joshi himself has sought removal of Jagadesh Kumar from the top post. "BJP had made complaints against the JNU for the last six years. They want to defame the university, they use goons and use their own ideology to disturb the environment in the JNU, which cannot be tolerated. Murli Manohar Joshi came openly against that JNU VC that he should be transferred and removed," Malik told ANI.

"What kind of evidence HRD Ministry wants if their own leader demanding that VC should be removed immediately," he asked. Malik's response comes after the HRD Ministry said that there was no question of sacking JNU vice-chancellor as "removing him is not the solution."

The NCP leader further condemned the veiled attack on actor Deepika Padukone by BJP leader Gopal Bhargava where he stated that "heroines instead of visiting JNU should be in Mumbai and dance there." "Every individual has a right to think in his or her manner. He or she can support any kind of ideology and any group of this country. Deepika has supported the student of JNU and was there in their protest. The way BJP leaders are giving statements over her, we condemn it," Malik said.

He said that such remarks "cannot be tolerated" by the women of this country. He added, "If Prime Minister Narendra Modi respects women of this country then he must take action against Bhargava and other leaders who have given such statements against Padukone." (ANI)

