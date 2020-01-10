Left Menu
Development News Edition

S Korea conveys Trump's birthday message to Kim Jung Un

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 15:34 IST
S Korea conveys Trump's birthday message to Kim Jung Un
Image Credit: Wikimedia

South Korea said Friday it conveyed a message by President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wishing him a happy birthday, which is believed to be January 8. Returning from a visit to Washington on Friday, Chung Eui-yong, South Korea's presidential national security director, told reporters that Trump requested Seoul to deliver the message to Kim during a meeting at the White House this week.

Chung didn't disclose what the message specifically said, but said Seoul sent it to Pyongyang on Thursday through "proper means." Kim last week opened the new year expressing deep frustrations over stalled nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration and vowed to bolster his nuclear arsenal as a deterrent against "gangster-like" US sanctions and pressure. The North in past months has severed virtually all cooperation with the South, while demanding Seoul to break away from Washington and restart inter-Korean economic projects held back by US-led sanctions. But the Koreas still operate a liaison office in the North Korean border town of Kaesong.

Seoul had lobbied hard for the resumption of nuclear negotiations, with Chung shuttling between Pyongyang and Washington to help set up the first summit between Kim and Trump in June 2018. But negotiations have faltered since the collapse of the second Kim-Trump meeting in February last year when the U.S. side rejected North Korean demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

Trump and Kim met again in June and agreed to resume negotiations. But an October working-level meeting in Sweden broke down over what the North Koreans described as the Americans' "old stance and attitude." Despite the standstill in talks, Trump and Kim have both described their personal relationship as good. Trump has boasted about the "beautiful" letters he has received from Kim.

North Korea has never officially confirmed Kim's birth date. While covering a 2014 visit to the country by Dennis Rodman, North Korean state media said the former NBA star organized an exhibition game on January 8 to celebrate Kim's birthday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Violence no solution, peace required for progress: Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday that peace is a prerequisite for achieving progress as it has been proven that violence does not bring any solutions. He also disapproved of arson and damage to property and vehicles saying that...

US has given Ukraine 'important data' on Iran plane crash: foreign minister

Kiev, Jan 10 AFP US officials have handed Kiev important data following a plane crash in Iran, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday.President Volodymyr Zelensky and I met with US representatives, Prystaiko said in a pos...

Court frames notice against Mahua Moitra in defamation case by Zee News

A Delhi court on Friday framed notice against Trinamool Congress TMC lawmaker Mahua Moitra in the defamation case filed by Zee Media Corporation Limited. The court framed the notice against Moitra for allegedly making defamatory statements ...

CPM to organise Constitution protection collectives in Kannur

The ruling CPIM in Kerala is organizing Constitution protection collectives at around 104 places in politically volatile Kannur district this month as part of its continuing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The CPI M will be o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020