Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP BJP wants `Tanhaji' to be tax-free, gives free tickets

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 17:13 IST
MP BJP wants `Tanhaji' to be tax-free, gives free tickets

After the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh declared Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapaak" as tax-free, opposition BJP on Friday demanded the same concession for Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" . BJP leaders also asked their former ally Shiv Sena -- which is now sharing power with the Congress in Maharashtra -- to support the demand.

Congress-ruled governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh declared "Chhapaak", which deals with the issue of acid attacks on women, tax-free after Deepika visited a protest against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. The National Student Union of India (NSUI), student wing of the Congress, distributed free tickets of "Chhapaak" in the state on Friday.

Not to be outdone, BJP leaders distributed free tickets for "Tanhaji", which is about the 17th century Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare, an associate of King Shivaji. Both "Chhapaak" and "Tanhaji" released on Friday.

"Tanhaji" should be tax-free. The movie is about defending one's country from foreign invaders. It is based on illustrious life of Tanhaji Malusare, an army leader and friend of Hindu king Chhatrapati Shivaji," BJP MLA from Huzur Rameshwar Sharma told PTI. "We also request Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray to write a letter to MP CM, seeking tax-free status for "Tanhaji"," he added.

"Thackeray should also declare the film tax-free in Maharashtra, otherwise we will consider that he has started following the thoughts of (Mughal emperor) Aurangzeb," the MLA said. Former MLA and BJP leader Surendra Nath Singh and the party's district general secretary Anil Agrawal distributed free tickets to the people who turned up to watch the Devgn- starrer film at Rangmahal Talkies in Bhopal.

"We have watched and also distributed 200 free tickets of Tanhaji," Agrawal said. "Deepika Padukone shared the stage with anti-national elements at JNU. We oppose her act of showing solidarity with such people who are harming the nation," the BJP leader said.

The NSUI distributed free tickets of "Chhapaak" to college students. "We have distributed around 200 free tickets of Chhapaak at Sangeet Talkies here. Students who showed college ID cards were given tickets," said its spokesperson Vivek Tripathi.

Padukone visited the JNU campus in Delhi on Tuesday to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by armed assailants on Sunday night. Her gesture earned her praise for taking a stand on a political issue, while some others dismissed it as a promotion stunt for her film..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

South Korean national detained at Jaipur airport with 4.5 kg unaccounted gold

A South Korean national was detained on Friday with unaccounted gold weighing 4.5 kg at Jaipur International Airport, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI official said. The passenger was stopped during a search operation based on inte...

FACTBOX-Flights to Tehran cancelled after Canada says Iranian missile brought down Ukraine jet

Flights to Tehran were cancelled on Thursday and Friday after Canada and others said an Iranian missile brought down a Ukrainian airliner, probably by mistake. Tehran denied a missile took down the plane.Earlier this week, flights were rero...

US gives Ukraine 'important data' on Iran plane crash

US officials have given Kyiv important data about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday. All 176 people on board died when Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 went down n...

Pak passes landmark child protection bill

Pakistans Parliament on Friday passed a landmark child protection law, making it mandatory for the police to take action in a child abuse case within two hours of it being reported. The Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill 2019 was pass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020