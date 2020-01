Pelosi to send impeachment articles for Senate trial 'soon'

Washington, Jan 10 (AP) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will "soon'' transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, signaling a potential thaw in the standoff with Senate Republicans as she warned against rushing to an acquittal without a fair trial. Pelosi, D-Calif., faces mounting pressure from Republicans and some Democrats to quit delaying the president's trial in the Senate, three weeks after the House Democrats impeached Trump on charges of abuse and obstruction.

Republicans say Democrats are embarrassed by their vote. But Pelosi countered that Democrats are ''proud'' of upholding the Constitution and said she doubted that Senate Republicans will do the same. Many on Capitol Hill expect the Senate impeachment trial to begin next week.

"I'll send them over when I'm ready. That will probably be soon," Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol Thursday, noting she is not postponing it "indefinitely.'' The House impeached Trump in December on the charge that he abused the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine's new leader to investigate Democrats, using as leverage USD 400 million in military assistance for the US ally as it counters Russia at its border.

Trump insists he did nothing wrong, but his defiance of the House Democrats' investigation led to an additional charge of obstruction of Congress. Pelosi's delay in sending the articles of impeachment over for a Senate trial has led to a standoff with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., over what would be the third impeachment trial in the nation's history.

McConnell said that if Pelosi and House Democrats are "too embarrassed'' to send the articles of impeachment, the Senate will simply move on next week to other business. "They do not get to trap our entire country into an unending groundhog day of impeachment without resolution," McConnell said.

McConnell told GOP senators at a lunchtime meeting to expect the trial next week, according to two people familiar with his remarks. The people requested anonymity to discuss the private meeting.

At the same time, McConnell signed on to a resolution from Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., to allow for the dismissal of articles of impeachment if the House doesn't transmit them in 25 days. That change to Senate rules appears unlikely to happen before Pelosi transmits the articles.

In the weeks since Trump was impeached, Democrats have focused on new evidence about Trump's effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals and they pushed the Senate to consider new testimony, including from former White House national security adviser John Bolton. Republicans are just as focused on a speedy trial with acquittal. Republicans have the leverage, with a slim 53-47 Senate majority, as McConnell rebuffs the Democratic demands for testimony and documents. But Democrats are using the delay to sow public doubt about the fairness of the process as they try to peel off wavering GOP senators for the upcoming votes. It takes just 51 senators to set the rules.

"When we say fair trial, we mean facts, we mean witnesses, we mean documents," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., promising votes ahead. On a July telephone call with Ukraine's new president, Trump asked his counterpart to open an investigation into the Bidens while holding up military aid for Ukraine.

A Ukrainian gas company had hired Hunter Biden when his father was vice president and the Obama administration's point man on Ukraine. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden. Trump suggested that his administration would continue to block Bolton or others from the administration from appearing before senators.

Many of those officials have defied congressional subpoenas for their testimony. "When we start allowing national security advisers to just go up and say whatever they want to say, we can't do that,” Trump said during an event with building contractors.

“So we have to protect presidential privilege for me, but for future presidents. That's very important." Bolton, one of four witnesses that Democrats have requested, said this week that he would testify if subpoenaed.

McConnell has said from the start he is looking to model Trump's trial on the last time the Senate convened as the court of impeachment, for President Bill Clinton in 1999. McConnell has said there will be “no haggling” with House Democrats over Senate procedures.

“There will be no unfair, new rule rule-book written solely for President Trump,” McConnell said Thursday. McConnell, who met with Trump late Wednesday at the White House, suggested last month it would be "fine with me" if the House never sent the articles.

More recently, he has drawn on the Constitution's intent for the Senate to have the ultimate say on matters of impeachment. He scoffed that Pelosi has ''managed to do the impossible" by uniting Democrats and Republicans who want the trial to begin.

Some Democrats have been showing increased anxiety over the delay as Americans remain divided over Trump's impeachment. The delay on impeachment has also upended the political calendar, with the weekslong trial now expected to bump into presidential nominating contests, which begin in early February. Several Democratic senators are running for the party's nomination. (AP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.