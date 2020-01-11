Left Menu
Development News Edition

JVM (P) denies Marandi meeting any BJP leader to return to the saffron party

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 21:08 IST
JVM (P) denies Marandi meeting any BJP leader to return to the saffron party

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) on Saturday dismissed media reports about its president Babulal Marandi meeting a senior BJP leader, paving way for his return to the saffron party. The party came with a statement in the backdrop of media reports speculating Marandi's coming back to the BJP. The reports also highlighted the chance of Marandi becoming BJP's Legislature Party leader in the recently constituted Jharkhand House.

The speculation, as per the media reports, has been triggered by the fact that the BJP has not yet named its legislature party leader in the assembly even after a fortnight has passed since the election results were declared. "He has not yet met any senior BJP leader anywhere. He has not at all discussed the issue of BJPs legislature party leader, senior JVM-P leader, and former general secretary Abhay Singh said in a press statement.

The newspapers claimed that Marandi met a senior BJP leader in Delhi and "may return to the saffron party" after January 14. "Babulal Marandi never indulges in politics of bargaining. One should not forget that without any greed he relinquished the post of chief minister (in 2002) and also quit from the membership of Lok Sabha," Singh said.

Singh, however, was ambiguous in one of his lines saying "The whole party stands by Marandi in whatever decision he makes in the interest of the state or the nation. He has not met any senior BJP leader anywhere." "Babulal Marandi is a clear leader and whatever decision he makes in the interest of the nation and in the interest of the people every worker of the party is with him,' Singh added. He said that after the dissolution of the JVM-Ps central committee on January 5, the party had authorized Marandi to re-constitute all committees from panchayat to central levels under the party constitution.

He added that Marandi is now on a foreign visit and a new team of the executive committee of the party would be formed on January 16. "Only after that, the (new) executive committee will decide. The party's president will look into all the alternatives," Singh added.

Meanwhile, the party workers on Saturday celebrated Marandi's 62nd birthday, cutting a cake at the party office here, distributed sweets and blankets among the poor, a JVM (P) release said. Marandi, who served as the first chief minister of Jharkhand after its creation out of Bihar in 2000, had resigned in 2002 after some of his ministers crossed the floor during the budget session. He was succeeded by Arjun Munda.

Later, Marandi won the Lok Sabha elections in 2004, but he resigned from the House membership as well as the primary membership of the BJP and formed JVM-P, apparently peeved over the then saffron party leadership. Marandi also handed a letter of unconditional support to the new JMM-Congress-RJD government and Chief Minister Hemant Soren also mentioned JVM-Ps three MLAs along with the list of 47 MLAs of JMM-Congress-RJD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tongue fat loss improves sleep apnoea, finds Study

A new research has revealed that a fat tongue could be a major reason for Obstructive Sleep Apnoea OSA. Dr Richard Schwab, a sleep specialist from Penn Medicine, told CNN Health The question then was if you reduce the fat in your tongue, do...

UPDATE 6-Taiwan president wins landslide victory in stark rebuke to China

Taiwanese re-elected President Tsai Ing-wen by a landslide on Saturday in a stern rebuke that could fuel further tension with China, which has tried military threats and economic inducements to get the island to accept its rule.Anti-governm...

CWC expresses solidarity with youth, students in defending Constitution

Amid the protests against the CAA and JNU violence in various colleges across the country, Congress leader KC Venugopal on Saturday said that the Congress Working Committee CWC stands with the youth and students in their fight for defending...

NEWSMAKER-Oman's new ruler chosen to provide continuity

When Omans Sultan Qaboos bin Said named his preferred successor in a sealed envelope, he prioritized continuity by choosing a cousin with extensive foreign policy experience. Haitham bin Tariq al-Said confirmed as sultan by the ruling famil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020