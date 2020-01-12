Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minister says Britain must reduce military dependence on U.S. - report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 04:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 04:49 IST
Minister says Britain must reduce military dependence on U.S. - report
A steadfast ally of the United States that places its "special relationship" with Washington at the heart of its foreign policy, Britain has also traditionally been a pillar and strong advocate of NATO. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain must invest in military hardware to become less reliant on U.S. air cover and spy planes in future conflicts, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was quoted as saying in an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper. A steadfast ally of the United States that places its "special relationship" with Washington at the heart of its foreign policy, Britain has also traditionally been a pillar and strong advocate of NATO.

But in unusually frank comments, Wallace said fears that the United States under President Donald Trump would pursue increasingly isolationist policies kept him awake at night, according to the Sunday Times. "I worry if the United States withdraws from its leadership around the world, that would be bad for the world and bad for us. We plan for the worst and hope for the best," Wallace was quoted as saying.

"Over the last year, we've had the U.S. pullout from Syria, the statement by Donald Trump on Iraq where he said NATO should take over and do more in the Middle East." He said the assumption that Britain would always be part of a U.S. coalition was no longer valid and the government should plan accordingly.

"We are very dependent on American air cover and American intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assets. We need to diversify our assets," Wallace said. As it prepares to leave the European Union on Jan. 31, the British government has made clear that relations with Washington are of paramount importance, with trade talks at the top of the agenda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

US calls on Iran to apologize for arresting UK ambassador

Washington, Jan 12 AFP The United States called Saturday on Iran to apologise for detaining the British ambassador to Tehran, reportedly during protests against the regime.This violates the Vienna Convention, which the regime has a notoriou...

Soccer-Norwich fan buys players a drink in his will

Norwich City fan Barrie Greaves left 100 pounds 130.59 in his will so the struggling Premier League clubs players could have a drink on him, the BBC reported on Saturday. Norwich tweeted httpstwitter.comNorwichCityFC a photo of their squad ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Mrazek, Hurricanes blank CoyotesGoalie Petr Mrazek made 32 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes won their second game in a row by defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-0 on Friday nigh...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Canadas Trudeau wins plaudits at home as Iran admits causing crashCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus diplomacy was vindicated on Saturday when Iran admitted that it accidentally shot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020