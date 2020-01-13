Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reveal your power, believe you can do it: PM to youths on Vivekananda's 157th birth anniversary

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 00:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 00:02 IST
Reveal your power, believe you can do it: PM to youths on Vivekananda's 157th birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

Recalling Swami Vivekananda's conviction in youths' power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted the young generation to "reveal that power", while lauding them for leading "new stream of innovations" in the country. Mentioning some of his government's most crucial steps, including annulment of Article 370 of the Constitution and surgical and airstrikes against Pakistan, the prime minister said: "Our government is with young spirits and dreams."

Addressing the inaugural session of the five-day National Youth Festival here on Swami Vivekananda's 157th birth anniversary through video conference, Modi congratulated the youths. Recalling Swami Vivekananda's observation that all power lies within youths, the prime minister exhorted youths, saying "Reveal that power. Believe in it that you can do everything."

"I am happy that today's youth is understanding this very well and moving forward by believing in himself," he said, while also urging youths to buy indigenous products. Describing Vivekananda's birthday as "the day to take new inspiration and resolve for every Indian youth who are building new India through their ability", Modi said, "Inform of Swami Vivekananda, India got such an energy on this day, which is still keeping our country energetic."

"Swami Vivekananda saw India's youth power as a strong link to its glorious past and future," he said Noting some recent crucial developments in the country, the prime minister said Article 370 has been abrogated today in Jammu and Kashmir, Ramjanmabhoomi dispute, lingering for hundreds of years, has ended and a law against triple talaq has been made.

"The citizenship amendment act is a fact. By the way, there was also a belief in the country that one has to sit silently when a terrorist attack takes place. Today we also see surgical strikes and airstrikes. Our government is with young spirits and dreams," he said. Taking note of youths' multifaceted contribution to nation-building, the prime minister said, "The new stream of innovation, equations, and startups are being led by the youths of the country today. India has come in the top three positions in the startup ecosystem of the world."

He said the opening of 26,000 new startups can be the dream of any country in the world. "If this dream has come true in India, it is because of the power of the youths of India. The youths of India have associated their dreams with the needs, hopes, and aspirations of the country. Today the youths of the country are making new apps so that it helps in making one's own life easier and also contributes to the nation's welfare."

"Today, the youths of the country are starting new ventures according to the changing nature of jobs, taking risks and giving work to others," he said. Emphasizing the youths' role in the nation-building, the prime minister said: "A new India is being built today with the ability of the youths."

He said the new India being built today is "a new India with ease of doing business as well as ease of living, a new India in which every human being is equal, a new India that has sky full of opportunities and growth". "This period of the 21st century has brought great fortune to India," he said.

Taking note of India's young population profile, the prime minister said India's maximum population is below 35 years of age today and the government has taken several important decisions and made several policies over the years to take advantage of the situation. "A widespread effort to make youth power a national power is being seen in the country. The youth are being helped through skill development and Mudra loans. Startup India, Standup India, Fit India Campaign or Khelo India are all focused on the youths," Prime Minister Modi said.

He said in the "Five Young Scientist Lab" related to defense research in DRDO, the entire leadership from research to management has been given to scientists of less than 35 years of age. "This has happened for the first time in the country. Youth have amazing capabilities, to solve problems anew. This young thought teaches us to make decisions that are impossible to think about," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tharoor visits Jamia, JNU, Shaheen Bagh; says CAA against Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of unity

Expressing solidarity with those protesting against the amended citizenship act, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday visited Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh and said that the law was against the ideals of unity espoused by Mahatm...

UPDATE 1-Malta's new leader promises to keep strengthening rule of law

Maltas incoming leader Robert Abela promised to strengthen the rule of law and said the country would emerge stronger after recent events, in an address on Sunday a day before he is due to succeed Joseph Muscat as prime minister. Muscat is ...

UPDATE 1-Pentagon chief says no specific evidence Iran was plotting to attack four U.S. embassies

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday said he did not see specific evidence from intelligence officials that Iran was planning to attack four U.S. embassies, an assertion made by President Donald Trump in justifying the killing of Ira...

Colombia says police foil attempt to assassinate FARC leader Timochenko

Colombian police thwarted an assassination attempt against Rodrigo Londono, former commander of the demobilized FARC rebels better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, a senior official said Sunday. General Oscar Atehortua, director of Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020