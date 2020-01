France's Macron says U.S. exit from West Africa would be bad news

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that a U.S. military withdrawal from West Africa would be a problem for France, but he was confident he could convince President Donald Trump that the fight against Islamist militants in West Africa was vital.

"If the Americans were to decide to leave Africa it would be really bad news for us," Macron said after a summit with West African leaders in southwestern France. "I hope to be able to convince President Trump that the fight against terrorism also plays out in this region."

The U.S. provides intelligence, logistical and drone support to French and regional troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.