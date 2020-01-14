CAA has nothing to do with NRC, attempts to mislead the nation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday charged the Congress-led opposition with making "deplorable attempts" to mislead the nation on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Addressing a rally here organized in support of the contentious legislation, the firebrand BJP leader asserted that the CAA is about granting citizenship and not taking it away and in no way linked to NRC, which was an exercise undertaken in Assam at the instance of the Supreme Court.

Lavishing praise on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for its "decisiveness" in dealing with issues like triple talaq, Article 370 and the CAA, Yogi said this had "forced those who sought to rule by fatwas, without any regard for the Constitution, shut their shop". "The Balakot airstrike signalled the rise of a new India, which refused to buy the Congress logic than Pakistan cannot be dealt with a firm hand since it is an atomic power.

"The abrogation of Article 370 is a step further in the direction and today Pakistan is living in the fear that it may lose even PoK to India", the BJP leader said evoking wild applause from the crowds. He said India has the age-old tradition of giving shelter to those who seek refuge, but driving out infiltrators. This is what CAA is all about.

Taking a swipe at Congress, Yogi said the party has the temerity of opposing the CAA in the name of Constitution, which it had strangled by imposition of Emergency..

