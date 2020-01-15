World News Roundup: Measure to rein in Trump; El Salvador urges U.S. to not deport son and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Democrats say measure to rein in Trump on Iran will pass Senate

U.S. Senate Democrats said on Tuesday they had enough votes in the Republican-controlled Senate to pass a resolution curbing President Donald Trump's ability to wage war on Iran without congressional approval, which would be a rebuke of the president after he ordered a strike that killed an Iranian commander in Iraq. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Tim Kaine, the measure's sponsor, said they had at least 51 votes for a joint resolution that would require Trump to seek congressional authorization for military action against Iran.

El Salvador's top Anglican bishop urges U.S. to not deport son

The top Anglican bishop of El Salvador has urged the United States not to deport his son back to the troubled Central American nation, fearing brutal gangs who have threatened to murder the 34-year-old for refusing to work for them. Bishop David Alvarado said his son, Josue Alvarado, hopes to be granted asylum in the United States or Canada.

Human Rights Watch report blasts China as its chief barred from Hong Kong

U.S.-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) has released a scathing review of the Chinese government, calling on the international community to push back against "the most brutal and pervasive oppression China has seen in decades" in its 2020 annual report. The organization's global head, Kenneth Roth, was denied entry on Sunday to Hong Kong where he was expected to launch the report, which covers the global human rights situation but features China prominently.

One killed in chemical factory explosion in Spain

One person was killed, another was missing and six were injured in an explosion and fire at a chemical factory in northeastern Spain, local authorities said. Black smoke billowed above the factory in Tarragona, following what rescue services called a "chemical accident". However, authorities said there was no evidence of any "toxic cloud".

Britain, France, Germany formally accuse Iran of breaking nuclear deal

Britain, France, and Germany on Tuesday formally accused Iran of violating the terms of its 2015 agreement to curb its nuclear program, a step by the three powers that could lead eventually to the reimposing of U.N. sanctions lifted under the deal. The European powers said they were acting to avoid a crisis over nuclear proliferation adding to an escalating confrontation in the Middle East. Russia, another signatory to the pact, said it saw no grounds to trigger the mechanism and Iran dismissed the step as a "strategic mistake".

New Guatemalan president talks migration, security with U.S. before taking office

Guatemala's new president, Alejandro Giammattei, discussed how to curb illegal immigration and improve border security in a meeting with officials of the Trump administration before he was due to take office on Tuesday, as Washington pushes Giammattei to accept an asylum agreement. A former surgeon and ex-prison chief, Giammattei, 63, ran for top office three times before his victory in an August runoff on a tough-on-crime platform that included returning the death penalty.

News coverage of Australian bushfires highlight Murdoch family rift on climate

The younger son and daughter-in-law of News Corp Executive Chairman and Fox Corporation Co-Chairman Rupert Murdoch took aim at both organizations' coverage of climate change, widely viewed as a contributing factor to the Australian bushfires, in a statement to The Daily Beast on Tuesday. "Kathryn and James (Murdoch's) views on climate are well established and their frustration with some of the News Corp and Fox coverage of the topic is also well known," a spokesperson for the couple told The Daily Beast, and later confirmed the statement's accuracy to Reuters.

Lebanon security forces fire tear gas, clash with protesters near central bank

Lebanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters outside the central bank on Tuesday night, facing off with dozens of people who pelted them with stones and fireworks. Security forces also fired live rounds into the air, a Reuters witness and two local broadcasters said.

Japan says Middle East mission in self-interest as crude importer

Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono on Tuesday defended Tokyo's decision to send forces to the Middle East to help ensure the safety of merchant ships, saying it was in the Japanese people's interest, despite a new poll showing significant opposition to the mission. Two Japanese patrol planes left Japan on Jan. 11 and are expected to start operations in the Middle East from Jan. 20. A Japanese destroyer is also expected to depart Japan for the region on Feb. 2 and begin patrols later in the month.

Iran makes arrests in plane shootdown, police crackdown on protests

Iran said on Tuesday it had arrested people accused of a role in shooting down a Ukrainian airliner and had also detained 30 people involved in protests that have swept the nation for four days since the military belatedly admitted its error. Wednesday's downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, which killed all 176 people aboard, has created a new crisis for the Islamic Republic's clerical rulers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.