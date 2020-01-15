Foreign news schedule for Wednesday, Jan 15
* Stories on President Donald Trump's impeachment trial by the US Senate.
* Stories on severe weather conditions in Pakistan.
* Story expected on Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's hearing in terror financing cases.
* Story on US and China signing phase one of the trade deal.
* Story on the UK royal family crisis.
* Stories on continued US-Iran tensions from multiple datelines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Mumbai
- Hafiz Saeed
- Pakistan
- China
- Iran