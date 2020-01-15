Foreign news schedule for Wednesday, Jan 15

* Stories on President Donald Trump's impeachment trial by the US Senate.

* Stories on severe weather conditions in Pakistan.

* Story expected on Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's hearing in terror financing cases.

* Story on US and China signing phase one of the trade deal.

* Story on the UK royal family crisis.

* Stories on continued US-Iran tensions from multiple datelines.

