Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan 'already independent', Tsai warns China

  • PTI
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 12:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 12:39 IST
Taiwan 'already independent', Tsai warns China

Taipei, Jan 15 (AFP) China must rethink its hardline stance towards Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen said Wednesday, as she warned the island was already independent and that any invasion would be "very costly" for Beijing. Tsai won a second term over the weekend with a record 8.2 million votes, an outcome that was seen as a forceful rebuke of China's ongoing campaign to isolate the self-ruled island.

China's leadership had made no secret of its desire to see Tsai turfed out because she and her party refuse to acknowledge their view that the island is part of a "one China". Beijing regards Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary -- especially if it declares independence.

But in her first interview since Saturday's re-election, Tsai told the BBC there was no need to formally announce independence because the island already runs itself. "We don't have a need to declare ourselves an independent state," she said in the interview, which aired on Wednesday.

"We are an independent country already and we call ourselves the Republic of China, Taiwan." Modern Taiwan has been run separately from the mainland for the last 70 years. For decades, it was a dictatorship under Chiang Kai-shek's nationalists following their 1949 defeat to the communists in China's civil war.

But since the 1980s, it has morphed into one of Asia's most progressive democracies, although it is only diplomatically recognised by a dwindling handful of countries. Polls show growing numbers of Taiwanese reject the idea that the island should be part of the Chinese mainland.

"We have a separate identity and we're a country of our own," Tsai said. "We deserve respect from China". China has greeted Tsai's re-election with anger, warning against any move to push the island closer towards independence.

"Splitting the country is doomed to leave a name that will stink for eternity," Foreign Minister Wang Yi said this week. Chinese state media also accused Tsai of winning the election through cheating, without providing evidence.

On Wednesday, Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office said there were no plans to change policy towards the island after the landslide election. "Taiwan's future lies in the unification of the country," spokesman Ma Xiaoguang said, adding its future must be decided by "all Chinese people".

But Tsai said China should respect the wishes of Taiwan's electorate. "I hope the Chinese side can understand in-depth the opinion and will expressed by Taiwanese people in this election and can review some of their current policies," she told reporters on Wednesday.

Tsai was speaking as she announced a new "anti-infiltration law" had been signed into effect making it illegal to launch political activities that are backed or funded by "hostile external forces". Supporters say the bill is aimed at clamping down on China's infiltration of Taiwan's politics while opponents called it anti-democratic.

In her BBC interview -- which came as Taiwan held annual military drills on the south of the island -- Tsai warned Beijing against sending in troops. "Invading Taiwan is something that is going to be very costly for China," she said.

Critics accuse Tsai of being needlessly antagonistic towards Beijing. But Tsai said she had resisted pressure from within her own party to be more forceful on the issue of independence.

"There are so many pressures, so much pressure here that we should go further," she said. "Maintaining a status quo remains our policy... I think that is a very friendly gesture to China." Tsai has repeatedly said she is willing to talk to Beijing as long as there are no pre-conditions.

But Beijing has refused, cutting off official communication with her administration. Over the last four years, it has also has ramped up economic, military and diplomatic pressure, hoping it would scare voters into supporting the opposition.

But the strong-arm tactics backfired with voters resoundingly backing Tsai for another four more years. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Cambodia begins treason trial of opposition leader as criticism mounts

A Cambodian court convened on Wednesday to begin the trial of opposition party leader Kem Sokha on charges of treason in a case that has drawn condemnation from rights groups as a move by longtime leader Hun Sen to crush political rivals. D...

Star Micronics launches SteadyLAN to provide unique cabled LAN connection for iPad POS systems

International POS printer manufacturer Star Micronics has announced the launch of SteadyLAN, a unique POS connectivity solution that provides the stability of a cabled LAN connection for iPad POS systems via the standard Apple Lightning cab...

Train services resume on Harbour line

Train services on Harbour line have been resumed on Wednesday after the derailment of two wagons of freight trains. The services were halted on Harbour line after two wagons of a freight train derailed near Kurla railway station here late o...

Philippines struggles to keep evacuees away from volcano

Philippine authorities were struggling Wednesday to keep thousands of evacuees from returning to homes in areas threatened by a feared massive eruption of Taal volcano. Some 40,000 people have taken refuge in shelters since the volcano let ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020