Left Menu
Development News Edition

TIMELINE-Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 18:35 IST
TIMELINE-Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war
File photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to sign a Phase 1 trade deal Wednesday morning in Washington after a bruising 18-month trade war that has slowed global growth, disrupted supply chains, and slashed profits for U.S. farmers.

The deal will not eliminate most of the hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs that have damaged the global economy, but it is expected to mark a new phase of cooperation between the two countries. Here are some key moments in the roller-coaster trade relationship between the world's two largest economies.

June 28, 2016 Trump lays out plans https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election/trump-vows-to-reopen-or-toss-nafta-pact-with-canada-and-mexico-idUSKCN0ZE0Z0 to counter unfair trade practices from China at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, and previews moves to apply tariffs under sections 201 and 301 of the 1974 Trade Act.

March 31, 2017 Trump, now president, calls for tighter tariff enforcement in anti-subsidy and anti-dumping cases and a review of U.S. trade deficits.

April 6 and 7, 2017 At their first meeting, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agree to a 100-day plan for trade talks.

July 19, 2017 The two sides fail to agree on new steps to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with China within 100 days.

Aug. 14, 2017 Trump orders https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/presidential-memorandum-united-states-trade-representative a "Section 301" probe into alleged Chinese intellectual property theft.

Jan. 22, 2018 Trump imposes tariffs on all imported washing machines and solar panels - not just those from China.

March 8, 2018 Trump orders 25% tariffs on steel imports and 10% on aluminum from all suppliers - not just China.

April 2, 2018 China imposes tariffs of up to 25% on 128 U.S. products including airplanes and soybeans.

April 3, 2018 Trump unveils plans for 25% tariffs on about $50 billion of Chinese imports.

April 4, 2018 China responds with plans for retaliatory tariffs on about $50 billion of U.S. imports.

June 15, 2018 The United States says that 25% levies on $34 billion of Chinese imports will go into effect July 6, and announces 25% tariffs on an additional $16 billion of goods. China responds with tariffs on $34 billion of U.S. goods.

July 10, 2018 The United States unveils plans for 10% tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports.

Aug. 1, 2018 Trump orders the July 10 tariffs to increase to 25%.

Aug. 7, 2018 The United States releases a list of $16 billion of Chinese goods to be taxed by 25%. China retaliates with 25% duties on $16 billion of U.S. goods.

Sept. 24, 2018 The 10% tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports kick in. The administration says the rate will increase to 25% on Jan. 1, 2019. China taxes $60 billion of U.S. goods.

Dec. 1, 2018 The United States and China agree on a 90-day halt to new tariffs. Trump agrees to postpone the Jan. 1 increase on $200 billion of Chinese goods; the White House says China will buy a "very substantial" amount of U.S. products.

April 30 and May 1, 2019 U.S. and Chinese negotiators hold mid-week trade talks in Beijing, craft a 150-page draft trade agreement.

May 3, 2019 In a late-night cable to Washington, Beijing backtracks on almost all aspects of the draft trade pact.

May 5, 2019 Trump tweets that he intends to raise the tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% on May 10.

May 16, 2019 The U.S. bans Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from buying parts and components from U.S. companies.

June 18, 2019 Trump and Xi agree by phone to rekindle trade talks.

June 29, 2019 At the G20 meeting in Osaka, Trump agrees to no new tariffs and to ease restrictions on Huawei. Xi agrees to unspecified new purchases of U.S. farm products.

Aug. 1, 2019 Trump announces 10% tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports, after two days of talks with no progress.

Aug. 5, 2019 China halts purchases of U.S. agricultural products, and the Chinese yuan weakens past the key seven per dollar level. Equity markets plummet.

The U.S. Treasury says China is manipulating its currency. Aug. 13, 2019

Trump postpones some of the 10% tariffs on the $300 billion goods list until Dec. 15. Aug. 23, 2019

China announces additional retaliatory tariffs on about $75 billion worth of U.S. goods. Sept. 20, 2019

After a two-day meeting of U.S. and Chinese deputies, USTR issues tariff exclusions on about 400 Chinese products. Oct. 7

The U.S. Commerce Department puts 28 Chinese companies on its "entity list," over their alleged involvement in human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. Oct. 11

After two days of high-level talks, Trump announces a Phase 1 deal that includes suspension of planned tariffs and a Chinese pledge to buy more farm goods, but few details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Dhankhar happy economist Abhijit Banerjee to be conferred D

Asking the media not to always go for negative news, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he is happy that Nobel Prize winner in economics Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee will be conferred honorary D Litt in the convocation of C...

Youth dies after falling from mall in Jaipur, suicide suspected: Police

A youth died on Wednesday after allegedly falling from a mall in posh area of the city with police suspecting it to be a suicide. The incident happened at Crystal Palm Mall located near 22 Godam area where the body of a youth in 20s was fou...

Ministers should get Centre's nod for foreign trips: Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday said the territorial Cabinet ministers and others now have to take priorclearance from the Centre as mandated before undertaking foreign trips. In her whatsapp message, the former IPS ...

Amicus curiae appointed to assist court can't file plea for private party without permission: HC

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said an amicus curiae is appointed to assist the court in a matter and it has to take permission before filing a plea on behalf of a private party. The high court made this observation while hearing a plea by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020