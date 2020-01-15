Naming of impeachment managers "does not change a single thing" -White House
The White House on Wednesday dismissed the naming of seven U.S. House of Representatives members to present the case that President Donald Trump should be removed from office in an upcoming Senate trial.
"The naming of these managers does not change a single thing," said White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham in a statement. "President Trump has done nothing wrong. He looks forward to having the due process rights in the Senate that Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats denied to him, and expects to be fully exonerated."
