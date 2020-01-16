Left Menu
Check prices or people will turn against you: Sena to Centre

  PTI
  Mumbai
  Updated: 16-01-2020 13:05 IST
  Created: 16-01-2020 12:41 IST
The Shiv Sena slammed the Centre on Thursday over rising prices of essential commodities and warned that if inflation is not curbed, people will turn against the NDA government. An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said while the BJP-led central government was busy bringing legislation like the Citizenship Amendment Act, it was silent on issues plaguing people like rising prices of vegetables, other food items and lack of jobs.

"The common man in the country is feeling the brunt of inflation, especially in the retail sector. If the Centre fails to curb its (inflation's) upward movement, it should be aware that people will turn against the government," it said. The Sena also held policies of the Centre responsible for the "continued lowering" of the country's growth rate.

"Conflicts in West Asia, the looming fear of trade war between the US and China are contemporary issues. But, what about the current government's policies which are responsible for the crumbling economy and rising retail inflation despite the BJP winning two consecutive Lok Sabha polls?" it asked. "Those who made 'Mehengai dayan khaye jaat hai' (sky- rocketing inflation is getting hard for the common man) as their poll plank before 2014 and came to power are now haunted by the same cause," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

When 'achhe din' (good days) is going to come, they will come, but the need of the hour is to bring inflation under control, the Marathi publication said. It also slammed the Centre over its decisions like the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) but remaining silent on various key issues being faced by citizens.

The CAA and NRC are not going to create jobs in the country. There are no plans to create new jobs, while some of those currently working are not even sure whether their jobs will last long, the Shiv Sena said. "And those who raise voice against such issues, there are 'bhakts' (those supporting the government) ready with the stamp of dubbing them as 'anti-national'," it said in sarcastic comments.

The latest report has predicted loss of an additional 16 lakh jobs in the current fiscal as compared to the previous financial year, the Shiv Sena claimed. "An institution called the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy has said the unemployment rate is very high in 10 states. What is the Centre's response to this, because six of these states are governed by the BJP or its allies. The Centre has conveniently remained silent on the issue," it said.

