BJP, RSS dividing country for vote bank politics, says Cong's V Hanumanth Rao

After Union Minister Giriraj Singh targetted prominent opposition leaders by saying they would sell their country for votes, senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao on Thursday asserted that it was BJP and RSS which indulged in vote bank politics.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 15:53 IST
  • Created: 16-01-2020 15:53 IST
BJP, RSS dividing country for vote bank politics, says Cong's V Hanumanth Rao
Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After Union Minister Giriraj Singh targetted prominent opposition leaders by saying they would sell their country for votes, senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao on Thursday asserted that it was BJP and RSS which indulged in vote bank politics. "In India, BJP and RSS are doing vote bank politics. For Hindu votes, BJP is dividing Hindu, Muslims and farmers. They are dividing the country for votes," Rao told reporters here.

"Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, on the other hand, merge people and get them together irrespective of caste and creed. Stop doing this for publicity," he said. Singh on Wednesday had lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over their opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and termed them 'vote ke saudagar'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

