REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Russia’s ruling party on Thursday unanimously backed President Vladimir Putin’s surprise choice for prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, a man with almost no political profile.

IRAN-NUCLEAR/ Iran accuses Europe of yielding to 'high school bully' Trump in nuclear row

DUBAI/PARIS (Reuters) - Iran said on Thursday three European states had succumbed to “high school bully” Donald Trump when they triggered a dispute mechanism in a nuclear pact the U.S. president opposes, a step that could eventually lead to reimposing U.N. sanctions. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-CEREMONY/ With pomp and circumstance, House Democrats deliver impeachment articles to the Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After weeks of rhetorical fire and fury, a handful of U.S. House members walked quietly across a hushed Capitol on Wednesday to deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate, paving the way for the trial of President Donald Trump. USA-ELECTION-EXCHANGE/

U.S. debate mystery solved: Warren told Sanders he called her a liar on national TV DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - The mystery of what presidential rivals Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders said to each other in a heated exchange after Tuesday night’s Democratic debate has been solved, with debate host CNN revealing that Warren accused Sanders of calling her a liar on national television.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

China, U.S. sign initial trade pact but doubts and tariffs linger BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China will boost purchases of U.S. goods and services by $200 billion over two years in exchange for the rolling back of some tariffs under an initial trade deal signed by the world’s two largest economies, defusing an 18-month row that has hit global growth.

BRITAIN-LIBOR/ Bank of England threatens to use 'tools' to scrap Libor

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England warned on Thursday that it could force banks and insurers to hold more capital or use other “supervisory tools” as market momentum for ditching the tarnished Libor interest rate benchmark shows signs of flagging. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/ Weinstein seeks last minute New York trial delay, change of location

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday asked a New York state appeals court to delay his rape trial and move it out of Manhattan, the day before the final phase of jury selection is scheduled to begin. APPLE-STREAMING-LAWSUIT/

Director says in lawsuit Apple, Shyamalan stole her movie (Reuters) - A television series developed for Apple Inc by famed director M. Night Shyamalan blatantly copied a 2013 film, a copyright lawsuit filed on Wednesday claimed.

SPORTS BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP/

NBA roundup: Magic halt Lakers' 9-game win streak Markelle Fultz amassed 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and the visiting Orlando Magic ended the Los Angeles Lakers’ nine-game winning streak with a 119-118 victory on Wednesday night.

BASKETBALL-NBA-BRYANT-INTERVIEW/ Dodgers must move on from Astros cheating scandal: Bryant

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Basketball great Kobe Bryant on Wednesday said the Los Angeles Dodgers need to turn the page after Major League Baseball confirmed this week that the Houston Astros cheated during the 2017 season when they beat the Dodgers in the World Series. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS INDIA-IRAN/ZARIF (TV)

Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif meets business leaders in Mumbai Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif meets Indian and Iranian business leaders in India's financial capital of Mumbai. Zarif is expected to speak.

16 Jan 10:30 ET, 15:30 GMT CHINA-SWINEFEVER/DISEASE (PIX)

INSIGHT - Disease that killed millions of China's pigs poses global threat Sniffer dogs in the United States. A ban on foreign pork in Australia. Border fences in France. Across the globe, national governments are cracking down on the entry of people, meat and animals from other countries in an urgent bid to keep out a fatal pig disease that has decimated herds in China and southeast Asia.

16 Jan 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT PERU-MINING/

Peru's minister of energy and mining announces mining investments Peru's minister of mining and energy will give a press conference announcing new mining investments and bids for renewable energy projects.

16 Jan 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT EGYPT-ISRAEL/ENERGY (TV)

Interview with Israeli energy minister Interview with Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz during regional energy forum, as Israel due to start gas exports to Egypt.

17 Jan USA-HEALTHCARE/JPMORGAN

JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Biotech and big pharma head to San Francisco for the JP Morgan conference, which companies use as a venue to announce major M&A deals or other initiatives.

17 Jan NORWAY-OIL/ENVIRONMENT

Norway court rules on Greenpeace appeal against oil exploration Borgarting Court of Appeal to rule on Greenpeace appeal against government's decision to grant rights for oil firms to drill in the Barents Sea in 2016. Plaintiffs argue that the decision contravenes Norway's constitution and the country's commitments under the Paris climate deal it signed before issuing the exploration licenses. (NOTE: the verdict's timing is approximate)

17 Jan MYANMAR-CHINA/XI (PIX) (TV)

China's Xi meets Myanmar's Suu Kyi, to issue statements Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw and official statements are expected to be issued by the leaders. Xi is also expected to attend a signing ceremony and official dinner during his state visit, marking 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

17 Jan CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP (TV)

China holds news conference on national economic performance in 2019 China's Commissioner for the National Bureau of Statistics Ning Jizhe speaks at a news conference on the country's national economic performance in 2019. Beijing is expected to release GDP data for the fourth-quarter and the whole of 2019. Analysts polled by Reuters believe China's economy may have grown 6.0% in fourth quarter, and full year growth likely slowed to 6.1%.

17 Jan 02:00 ET, 07:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/JURY-BUSINESS (PIX) Harvey Weinstein jury selection - bias, big data and 'likes'

When lawyers in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial question potential jurors on Thursday, they may already know who has used the #MeToo hashtag on Twitter or criticized victims of sexual harassment in a Facebook discussion. The intersection of big data capabilities and prevalence of social media has transformed the business of jury research. 16 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

PEOPLE-JEFFREY EPSTEIN/ Conference on unsealing of documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein

A conference is scheduled on the potential unsealing of documents in a lawsuit filed by a woman who says she was sexually abused by late financier Jeffrey Epstein against his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell. The case is before U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan. Coverage on merit. 16 Jan 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/

Lawyers in Weinstein rape case begin questioning potential jurors More than 100 potential jurors in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein are expected in Manhattan criminal court Thursday, as lawyers strive to choose 12 impartial New Yorkers to decide the former film mogul's fate.

16 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT USA-GEORGIA/EXECUTION (PIX)

Georgia to execute man convicted of killing convenience store clerk in 1987 A 58-year-old man is set to die by lethal injection in Georgia more than 30 years after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk during a robbery.

16 Jan 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Jury selection continues in New York for second week of Weinstein rape trial Jury selection in the rape trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein continues, as the judge and lawyers in the case choose a panel of 12 impartial New Yorkers to decide his fate.

16 Jan 14:30 ET, 19:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

US-TRADE/EU EU Trade Commissioner Hogan talks about transatlantic trade during visit to U.S.

The European Union's top trade official, Phil Hogan, speaks about transatlantic ties during his first visit to the United States after assuming his new role in December. His visit comes as the United States weighs whether to impose 100% tariffs on a range of French imports over France's digital services tax, and after its threat to raise 25% tariffs already imposed on imports of wine, cheese and other European goods in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies. 16 Jan 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/MICROSOFT (PIX) Microsoft to announce plans to reduce its carbon footprint

Microsoft Corp on Thursday plans to announce an environmental initiative to reduce its carbon footprint. 16 Jan 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/COLOMBIA (TV) Colombia's environment minister on climate change, deforestation

Reuters sits down to an interview with Colombia's environment minister Ricardo Lozano to talk about climate change, deforestation, planned projects for the coming year and the causes of recent frosts in high altitude areas. 16 Jan 18:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

POLAND-JUDICIARY/ Poland's upper house of parliament, opposition-controlled Senate, to discuss ruling party's court reform draft legislation

Poland's upper house of parliament, opposition-controlled Senate, to discuss ruling party's court reform. It is expected that the opposition will delay but will not stop the reform, as the Senate's potential veto can be overturned by the lower house of parliament, Sejm, which is controlled by the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party. 17 Jan

USA-IMPEACHMENT/TRUMP-CIPOLLONE White House counsel to lead Trump's defense in Senate trial

A reported profile of Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel who will lead Trump's defense against charges that he abused the powers of his office and obstructed an impeachment investigation into his dealings with Ukraine. 17 Jan

USA-TRUMP/ Trump hosts campaign fund-raiser in Florida

President Donald Trump hosts campaign fund-raiser in Palm Beach, Fla. 17 Jan

BRAZIL-INDIGENOUS/ (PIX) (TV) Amazon tribes meet to resist Bolsonaro's plans to open reservations to mining

Leaders of Brazil's Amazon tribes hold pow wow in the Xingu park on how to resist President's Bolsonaro's plans to open up indigenous reservations to commercial mining and agriculture, a move environmentalist say will speed up destruction of the world's largest tropical rainforest. 17 Jan

MYANMAR-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV) Chinese leader Xi Jinping meets Myanmar President Win Myint

Chinese President Xi Jinping is welcomed by a guard of honour in his official visit to Myanmar. His trip marks 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. Xi is expected to meet President U Win Myint. 17 Jan

AFGHANISTAN-DANCE/ (PIX) (TV) Defying threats, Afghan female aims to grow Sama dance

Fahima Mirzaie, the 23-year-old founder of a Sama dance band in Kabul, fears she won’t be able to continue her profession (Dancing Sama) once the Taliban joins the peace process and comes to power. 17 Jan 00:30 ET, 05:30 GMT

CHINA-EU/ (PIX) EU Ambassador to China speaks about China-EU outlook of 2020 in Beijing

2020 is said to be a crucial year for EU-China Relations. In this context, EU Ambassador to China Nicolas Chapuis will hold a press conference in order to bring reporters up to date on the various issues at stake. 17 Jan 03:00 ET, 08:00 GMT

TAIWAN-USA/ De facto US ambassador to Taiwan gives speech on Taiwan-US ties in 2020

The head of the de facto US embassy in Taiwan, Brent Christensen, attends a digital dialogue forum and gives an outlook for Taiwan-US ties this year. 17 Jan 04:00 ET, 09:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS IRAN-CRASH/VICTIMS (PIX) (TV)

Canadian minister hosts plane victims’ response group in London Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs hosts a group for victims of Ukraine International Flight PS752 which crashed in Iran. Canada, Ukraine and the UK will meet to discuss the need for a thorough investigation and how to secure full cooperation from Iranian authorities to achieve justice—including compensation—for the families and loved ones of the victims.

16 Jan 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/ (PIX) (TV)

Recovery efforts underway as bushfires burn in Australia Recovery efforts are underway in parts of fire-ravaged Australia as heavy rain brought some respite from months of fierce bushfires across the east coast. Over the past few months the bushfires have razed an area roughly a third the size of Germany, killed 29 people, and destroyed more than 2,000 homes.

17 Jan AFRICA-LOCUSTS/ (PIX)

Locust plagues devastates crops in Horn of Africa Ethiopian farmer Ahmed Ibrahim batted empty water bottles in vain at a swarm of thousands of desert locusts the size of his palms as they devoured his field of the mildly narcotic leaf khat -- his family's the main source of income. Scenes like this are happening either side of the Red Sea, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) told Reuters on the coasts of Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea, Saudi Arabia and Yemen as locusts devour grazing for livestock and crops that families depend on for survival.

17 Jan PHILIPPINES-VOLCANO/ (PIX) (TV)

Philippine volcano calms, evacuation order remains in place A Philippine volcano that has been spewing ash for days appeared to be calming down, but seismologists said the danger of an eruption remained high and authorities warned evacuees not to return to their homes.

17 Jan 03:00 ET, 08:00 GMT ODDLY ENOUGH

FLORIDA-PYTHON HUNT/ (PIX) (TV) Hunters look to expel the invasive Burmese python from the Florida Everglades

The invasive Burmese python has made its home in the Everglades decimating native species, Florida wildlife officials hope the Super Bowl will bring attention to the threat and have organized a python hunt to coincide with preparations for the sporting event. 17 Jan

RELIGION MEXICO-RELIGION/PETS (PIX) (TV)

Pet and farm animals go to church for blessing on Saint Anthony's Day Pet and farm animals go to church for blessing on Saint Anthony's Day.

17 Jan

