BJP, Pawan Kalyan's JSP forge alliance in Andhra Pradesh

The BJP on Thursday forged an alliance with Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) in Andhra Pradesh.

  • Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 23:10 IST
  • Created: 16-01-2020 23:10 IST
Pawan Kalyan (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Thursday forged an alliance with Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) in Andhra Pradesh. The announcement was made by Pawan Kalyan in presence of BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao.

Pawan Kalyan said people were tired of the kind of governance provided by TDP and the YSRC party. "They want a third alternative. BJP-JSP are going to give that alternative to the people. We will work together for achieving power in 2024," he said.

JSP fought 2019 assembly elections along with the Left parties and BSP. Rao said that the BJP-JSP alliance was a step ahead in "cleansing of state politics".

"This is a historic decision. BJP has no political connections with any other party, we will fight together on public issues and grow as an alternative force," Rao said. BJP leader Lanka Dinakaran said the party welcomes the Pawan Kalyan's decision to work along with BJP in the interest of the state and nation.

He accused both TDP and YSRC party of encouraging "dynastic politics and corrupt practices". "We will fight against Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP Government's anti-people decisions and proposals like three capitals for Andhra Pradesh. We will have a common minimum programme with JSP," he said.

TDP, which was part of previous BJP-led government, had pulled out of it in March 2018. (ANI)

