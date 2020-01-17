Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Xi arrives in Myanmar on billion-dollar charm offensive

  • PTI
  • |
  • Naypidaw
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 13:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 13:50 IST
China's Xi arrives in Myanmar on billion-dollar charm offensive

Naypyidaw, Jan 17 (AFP) Chinese President Xi Jinping touched down in Myanmar's capital Friday on a state visit aimed at buttressing the embattled government of Aung San Suu Kyi and driving through multi-billion-dollar infrastructure deals. The wide highways and manicured lawns of Naypyidaw, purpose-built by generals under Myanmar's junta, were dotted with red banners bearing Xi's face and greetings in Burmese and Mandarin.

Xi will sign a series of mammoth infrastructure deals as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative -- a global trade plan that promises to change the face of Myanmar. The centrepiece of the so-called China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC) is a USD 1.3 billion deep-sea port at Kyaukphyu in central Rakhine state, giving Beijing a gateway to the Indian Ocean.

A high-speed rail link is on the cards to connect the port and nearby planned industrial zone with the countries' shared border. China is an economic lifeline for Myanmar, a country where wariness lingers over the increasing influence of its giant neighbour.

Bilateral trade was worth USD 16.8 billion last year and Beijing holds the largest share -- around USD 4 billion or 40 per cent -- of Myanmar's foreign debt. Billions of cubic metres of gas and millions of barrels of oil from offshore rigs are pumped each year across the country into China.

"The next one, two, three decades will be defined by Myanmar's relationship with China," said Yangon-based analyst Richard Horsey. After a welcome ceremony and dinner Friday, Xi will sit down with Suu Kyi and army chief Min Aung Hlaing in separate meetings Saturday.

Suu Kyi made a rare visit to Kachin state on the border with China ahead of Xi's visit. Kachin is the site of a planned Chinese-backed USD 3.6 billion, 6,000 megawatt dam that was mothballed in 2011 in the face of vociferous criticism across the country.

This is thought to have been a personal slight to Xi, who signed off on the Myitsone dam with Myanmar's then-military junta as vice-president in 2009. Activists are expected to protest in the commercial hub Yangon on Saturday against any reinstatement of the project.

Economic interests aside, Myanmar's relationship with the superpower has other benefits. In an op-ed in Myanmar's state-run media this week, Xi said China supports Myanmar in "safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests and national dignity".

China shields Myanmar at the United Nations, where pressure is mounting for accountability over the Rohingya crisis. Suu Kyi personally defended her nation against accusations of genocide at the UN's top court last month after a 2017 military crackdown forced 740,000 people over the border into Bangladesh.

The alleged atrocities took place in Rakhine state -- an area that has since descended into a civil war between the military and an ethnic Rakhine rebel group. Myanmar has nonetheless declared the state open for business.

While many Western investors are staying clear, China -- competing against other regional giants -- has few such qualms. Suu Kyi needs economic wins as well as diplomatic support as she heads towards elections due at the end of this year.

Rakhine locals, meanwhile, fear they will again be overlooked after previous Beijing-backed infrastructure projects left many without land or livelihoods. "They didn't bring any benefits for us, not even any jobs," Moe Moe Aye from Kyaukphyu SEZ Watch Group told AFP. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Chitkara University Selected in Elite 150 at Asia's Most Exciting Startup Competition

Chitkara University today announced that it has been selected in the group of elite 150 finalists in Asias most exciting startup competition, The 10th Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition LKYGBPC, organized by Singapore Management ...

Another petition filed in SC against Citizenship Act

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 that grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. A professor Apurba Baruah and two members of Sushta Sam...

German population at record high, but growth slowest since 2012

Germanys population reached a record high of 83.2 million people last year thanks to migration but it grew at the slowest pace since 2012, the statistics office said on Friday as Europes largest economy experiences a chronic birth deficit. ...

Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to accused in Seemapuri violence case

A court Friday granted bail to one of the accused arrested in connection with the violence in Seemapuri area in northeast Delhi during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra granted relief ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020