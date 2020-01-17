Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya's mother denies reports joining Congress party

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Friday put an end to the speculation of her joining the Congress party for the coming Delhi assembly elections, saying that she is "not interested" in politics.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 18:01 IST
Nirbhaya's mother denies reports joining Congress party
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi talking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Friday put an end to the speculation of her joining the Congress party for the coming Delhi assembly elections, saying that she is "not interested" in politics. When asked about reports of her joining the Congress, Asha Devi told reporters: "I have no interest in such things. I was fighting to get justice for my daughter and the daughters of the country. I want the execution of the four convicts."

She said that she has not been approached by anyone for the same. "Mera Politics Se Dur Dur Tak Koi Nata Nahi Hai (I have no connection with politics)," she said.

Reports of her political debut started surfacing after sportsperson-turned-politician Kirti Azad shared a Tweet, which claimed that Asha Devi might contest Delhi assembly elections against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a Congress ticket. "Ae Maa Tujhe Salam. Asha Devi Ji Aapka Swagat Hai (Salute to the mother. Welcome Asha Devi)," Azad had tweeted.

Nirbhaya's father Badrinath also said that these news reports are wrong and that the family has no interest in joining politics. The assembly elections in the national capital are scheduled to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

A Delhi court on Friday issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who will now be executed at 6 am on February 1. Earlier, they were to be hanged at 7 am on February 22. Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy plea of the Nirbhaya rape case convict Mukesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-China data boosts Wall Street futures to new record highs

U.S. stock index futures hit new all-time highs on Friday, with investor optimism bolstered by an upbeat set of U.S. corporate earnings reports and indications of resilience in the Chinese economy.Spurring inflows in global stock markets fo...

Maguire named as new Man Utd captain, with Young set for exit

Manchester, Jan 17 AFP Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire as Manchester Uniteds new captain less than six months after his 80 million 104 million move from Leicester. Maguire will take over as skipper from Ashley Young, who is...

Jonty Rhodes bowled over by Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy'

Former South-African batsman Jonty Rhodes seems to be bowled over Ranveer Singhs Gully Boy and its lead track as he said that he laughed cried and had goosebumps while watching it. The 50-year-old former cricketer took to Twitter to express...

EU warns of WTO challenge if China-US deal creates 'distortions'

The European Union will challenge the China-US trade agreement at the World Trade Organization if it creates distortions in the market that harm EU companies, the blocs envoy to Beijing said Friday. Ambassador Nicolas Chapuis told reporters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020