Sanjay Raut to visit Belagavi tomorrow, alleges manhandling of Maha minister by K'taka police

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that Maharashtra Minister Rajendra Patil Yedravkar was manhandled by Karnataka Police and stopped from speaking at a meeting organised at Hutatma Chowk in Belagavi.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 20:41 IST
  • Created: 17-01-2020 20:41 IST
Sanjay Raut to visit Belagavi tomorrow, alleges manhandling of Maha minister by K'taka police
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut talking to reporters in Navi Mumbai on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that Maharashtra Minister Rajendra Patil Yedravkar was manhandled by Karnataka Police and stopped from speaking at a meeting organised at Hutatma Chowk in Belagavi. "Maharashtra Minister Rajendra Yedravkar was manhandled by Karnataka Police. He was not allowed to pay homage to Hutatma. Will Maharashtra BJP even condemn this act of terrorism by Karnataka? I am going to Belagavi tomorrow, let's see what happens," Raut tweeted in Marathi.

Talking to reporters, the Shiv Sena leader said that he came to know that he has been barred from entering Belagavi. "I have come to know that I have been banned there. However, I will still go there. Belagavi is in India. I am an MP. I have the right to go there. If someone wants to stop me, then stop me in a lawful manner," he said.

Reportedly, Yadravkar was detained by the police and stopped from speaking at the martyr's day event organised in memory of pro-Marathi activists who died in the language riots in the 1980s. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

