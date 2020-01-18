CM's intention on Amaravati against interests of state: BJP leader

BJP leader Lanka Dinakaran on Friday slammed the Andhra Pradesh government and alleged it was misusing the name of IIT Chennai to propagate that Amaravati capital project was not viable. He said that the report of BCG, hired by the state government to study about AP development and capital issue, quoted a report to make a point that the soil of Amaravati was not strong enough for constructing structures, which is not correct.

"It is nothing but cheating the general public with this kind of false and fabricated report and undermining the name and fame of the prestigious Institutions. A thorough enquiry should be held under central government agencies otherwise people of the nation will lose faith in these institutions," he said. Dinakaran said authorities had also tried to establish that Amaravati was a flood-prone area and this was misleading.

He alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's intention "was against the interest of the state and the nation" as far as Amaravati was concerned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

