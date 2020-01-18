Trump criticizes Virginia gun control measures, says rights under 'attack'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States' Constitution, which gives Americans the right to keep and bear firearms, was being attacked in the state of Virginia.

"Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Trump's comment comes as Virginia lawmakers move toward enacting tougher gun laws and gun control activists report an increase in online death threats ahead of a rally on Monday by arms enthusiasts that authorities fear could become violent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.