Protesters release black balloons ahead of Amit Shah's

Ahead of BJP National President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the city, a group of protesters raised "Go Back Amit Shah" slogans here and released black balloons in the air on Saturday. Protesters claiming to be members of Samvidhana Samrakshana Samithi (Constitution Protection Committee) tried to stage a protest by sloganeering against Shah, NRC and CAA at court circle here, despite police denying permission.

They were later detained by the police, official sources said. According to reports, black balloons were also released in the air by some protesters, as the mark of protest.

Shah, who arrived in Bengaluru after attending a couple of events, will be travelling to Hubballi to address a public meeting on Citizenship Amendment Act, as part of BJP's nationwide Jan Jargaran Abhiyan, this evening..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

