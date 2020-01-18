Left Menu
BJP workers lathi-charged by police in West Bengal

Police on Saturday lathi-charged on BJP workers in front of the party's state unit president Dilip Ghosh at Reyapara here during a march held in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

  • ANI
  • |
  • East Midnapur (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 22:41 IST
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Police on Saturday lathi-charged on BJP workers in front of the party's state unit president Dilip Ghosh at Reyapara here during a march held in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). BJP workers were trying to break a barricade to reach Nandigram when they were lathi-charged.

BJP on Saturday organized Abhinandan Yatra in support of CAA but the police didn't give the permission for it. BJP workers continued with the procession without police permission. Ghosh said he was returning after the lathi charge but will come to Nandigram later.

"Police beat our district president and general secretary. They grabbed their collars which we didn't expect. We obey the law that's why I am returning from here after a meeting," he said. "I will come again and will go to Nandigram. I saw police beating our workers without any reason. I was standing peacefully. There were thousands of people and if I wanted we could have broken the barricade. Our aim was not to break the barricade, we are fighting to stand the undemocratic environment," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

