Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. House files brief laying out impeachment case against Trump

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 04:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 04:00 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. House files brief laying out impeachment case against Trump
They also called for Trump's removal in order to safeguard the integrity of the 2020 U.S. general election, in which Trump is seeking re-election, as well as the U.S. system of government. Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. lawmakers managing the impeachment case against Donald Trump filed a brief on Saturday laying out their arguments supporting charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the president.

The Democratic House of Representatives impeachment managers faced a deadline of 5 p.m. EST (2200 GMT) on Saturday to file the document before the trial of the Republican president starts in earnest in the Senate on Tuesday. In making their case in the 111-page document, the lawmakers summarized arguments made during weeks of testimony late last year during the House impeachment investigation.

They also called for Trump's removal in order to safeguard the integrity of the 2020 U.S. general election, in which Trump is seeking re-election, as well as the U.S. system of government. "The country is watching to see how the Senate responds," the seven House impeachment managers said in a statement.

Trump's trial brief is due at noon (1700 GMT) on Monday, and the House's reply brief is due on Tuesday at noon (1700 GMT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: What we want to see as launch becomes imminent

UPDATE 1-Bad weather forces delay of SpaceX simulated rocket failure test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Dozens killed in missile attack on military base in Yemen: Reports

Sanaa Yemen, Jan 19 ANISputnik The Yemeni Houthis pounded a military training base in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday with missiles, killing at least 30 servicemen, according to Saudi media. According to a local military source, the at...

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Guenther becomes youngest Formula E winner in Santiago

BMWi Andretti driver Max Guenther became Formula Es youngest winner on Saturday when the 22-year-old German pulled off a last lap overtake in the third round of the season in the Chilean capital Santiago.Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne finished s...

Trump sends Senate fiery response to impeachment summons

Washington, Jan 19 AP President Donald Trumps legal team is sending the Senate a fiery response to its impeachment summons, outlining the defenses it expects to use in the upcoming trial. Trumps Saturday answer to the Senates formal impeach...

Reward improves visual learning only after people sleep: Study

Rewarding people during a task involving visual perception may lead to performance gains only if they follow up the task with sleep, according to a study that cautions students against sacrificing sleep for late-night study sessions. In the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020