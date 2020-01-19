Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

Although the statement issued by senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) must be constitutionally right, but one should wait for the Supreme Court verdict on the issue, said party leader Tariq Anwar on Sunday. "Kapil Sibal is a learned lawyer and has good knowledge of the Constitution too. But this matter is currently sub-judice before the Supreme Court and it will arrive at a decision after looking at every angle," Anwar told ANI here.

Anwar also spoke about the statements issued by the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, in which the latter had claimed that the States had no option but to follow the CAA once it was passed by the Parliament. "Arif Mohammad Khan is a politician from the BJP and is also its sympathiser, therefore, much importance should not be attached to his statements," he said.

Earlier today, Sibal had said that it will be problematic to oppose the new legislation if the Supreme Court declares it "constitutional". However, he emphasized that every State Assembly has the constitutional right to pass a resolution against the CAA and seek its withdrawal.

"I believe the CAA is unconstitutional. Every State Assembly has the constitutional right to pass a resolution and seek its withdrawal. When and if the law is declared to be constitutional by the Supreme Court then it will be problematic to oppose it. The fight must go on!" Sibal tweeted. Earlier, Congress's Sibal, who is also a renowned lawyer, said that no State can say that it will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act, as doing so will be unconstitutional if the Supreme Court declares it 'constitutional'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.