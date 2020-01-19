Pankaja Munde puts off inauguration of her Worli office
BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Sunday postponed the inauguration of her office in suburban Worli in Mumbai to February 5. She had earlier announced that the office will be thrown open on January 26.
The former minister said she was postponing the inauguration on the demand of her workers, Zilla Parishad members, Sarpanchs and elected representatives. Munde had lost the assembly elections in 2019 from home turf Parli in Beed district to her cousin Dhananjay Munde of the NCP..
