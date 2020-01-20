Left Menu
BJP leader and Netaji's nephew Chandra Bose wants Muslims included in CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 14:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An "atmosphere of fear" is being created by both the ruling and opposition parties over the new citizenship law, West Bengal BJP vice president Chandra Bose said on Monday and urged the Centre to grant citizenship even to Muslims under the amended citizenship act. He also said the government should issue a written clarification on the issue.

"An atmosphere of fear is being created on the issue of citizenship. This applies to both the ruling party and the opposition parties. "Just because it (the law) has been passed by Parliament, it can't be used to bulldoze people by ignoring the protests. The same applies to opposition parties which are deliberately misleading the masses," He told PTI.

Bose, a grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have categorically noted the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not based on religion. However, statements made by some other leaders are creating confusion.

"In order to deal with this, I think that this clause should be included (in the new law) that the CAA is not based on religion....and Muslims should also be included in it," he said. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act aims to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, having fled religious persecution in their countries.

"Now what will happen to the Muslims who had come to this country before that date? There is confusion. The Centre must take steps to remove that confusion," Bose said. A few state BJP leaders PTI approached declined to comment on Bose's statements.

Bose had pitched for the inclusion of Muslims in the CAA earlier also. "If CAA, 2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating Hindu, Sikh, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis, and Jains only! Why not include Muslims as well? Let's be transparent," he had tweeted last month.

"Don't equate India or compare it with any other nation - as it's a nation Open to all religions and communities," he had said in another tweet. West Bengal has been witnessing relentless protests over the CAA, a pan-India NRC and the updation of the National Population Register, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leading the charge against the government on these livewire issues.

The protests, though initially very violent, have acquired a somewhat milder tone but are continuing. Scuffles have been reported from several campuses including the prestigious Jadavpur University and Visva Bharati.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Latest News

Paytm expects 25 mn merchant bases by next year: Official

Paytm expects 25 mn merchant bases by next year Official Hyderabad, Jan 20 PTI Digital payments firm Paytm expects its merchants base which is pegged at 15 million as of now to reach 25 million by the next fiscal, a senior executive of the ...

Chronology of events in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case

Following is the chronology of events in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case in which a Delhi court Monday convicted Brajesh Thakur and 18 others for physically and sexually assaulting several minor girls - Feb 2018 TISS submits audit report ...

In Zimbabwe, a backyard hydroponic farm beats drought to grow veg

In a backyard in Zimbabwes capital, a 50-year-old mother of two is using hydroponics to grow vegetables for some of Harares top restaurants, defying drought and an economic crisis that have left millions needing food aid. Venensia Mukarati,...

Kerala Assembly session from January 30

The Kerala government on Monday decided to recommend Governor Muhammed Arif Khan to convene the state assembly session from January 30. The decision was taken in a special cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here, a...
