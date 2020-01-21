Left Menu
BJP to drop Sunil Yadav, will field another face against Kejriwal

The BJP will replace Sunil Yadav and field another candidate against Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly seat, sources in the party confirmed.

BJP to drop Sunil Yadav, will field another face against Kejriwal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The BJP will replace Sunil Yadav and field another candidate against Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly seat, sources in the party confirmed.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

