Opp misleading people on CAA : Roopa Ganguly

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly Tuesday said only people who have felt the pangs of citizenship can understand the importance of the Citizenship Amendment Act and not the opposition parties who are misleading the people on it. The actor-turned-politican is on a two-day tour to Odisha and is scheduled to meet refugees from erstwhile East Pakistan settled in Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts during her visit.

Ganguly said that she will meet the people to hel them understand the real meaning of CAA and how it helps them. You (opposition) cannot understand the importance of CAA. I can because my father hails from Bangladesh. Had my father been alive he would have been very happy today with the passage of the CAA.

She said though many people have taken citizenship of the country in a different manner, it is not pucca. "Passage of the CAA in Parliament will give them great relief as they can enjoy citizenship in the real sense," she said. Lambasting the opposition parties for opposing the legislation, the BJP MP alleged that the people were being misled by them.

The people are provoked by false statements, she said raising questions whether the opposition are citizens of India. They (Opp) should have been happy that the people who settled in India after Partition are getting citizenship after a long time, Ganguly said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

