BJP formally ties up with JD(U), LJP for Delhi polls

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 17:52 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 17:52 IST
The BJP and its NDA partners -- JD(U) and LJP -- on Monday formally announced their alliance for the Delhi Assembly polls, asserting it will send a "strong" political message across the country. The BJP is contesting 67 of the 70 Assembly seats, while Lok Janshakti Party(LJP) and Janata Dal (United) will contest one and two seats respectively.

However, the Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD), oldest ally of the BJP, has refused to contest the February 8 polls in alliance with the saffron party, citing differences over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Addressing a joint press conference, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said that it is the first time that the National Democratic Alliance(NDA) partners are contesting Delhi elections together.

"This alliance has created an enthusiasm in Delhi which has never been seen before. The JD(U) and LJP, having their base in Bihar, will support the BJP candidates on 67 seats in Delhi," he said. Janata Dal (U) candidate Shailender Kumar has been fielded from Burari constituency while SCL Gupta will fight from Sangam Vihar seat on the party ticket.

LJP candidate Santlal Chawaria will contest from Seemapuri reserved seat. JD(U) national general secretary and Bihar minister Sanjay Jha announced the names of party candidates.

He said the two party candidates will contest the polls on JD(U) symbol. "The alliance has send out a strong message in the country. It will become even more visible in the coming elections," Jha said.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar and other party leaders will campaign in Delhi, he said. LJP patriach and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and party president Chirag Paswan, along with other leaders will also campaign in the polls, said national spokesperson of the party AK Bajpai.

"This alliance sends a strong message in the country that the BJP is pursuing Gahtbandhan Dharma (alliance ethics) and it will script the story of success in future," Bajpai said. The alliance will uproot the Kejriwal government in Delhi which did nothing except making promises, he claimed.

Polling will be held in Delhi on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

