White House rejects Democrats' push for Trump lawyer's information
The White House rejected a request from Democrats that President Donald Trump's lawyer Pat Cipollone disclose any first-hand knowledge he had of the withholding of aid to Ukraine, which is at the crux of the Senate trial over whether Trump should be removed from office.
"The idea that the counsel to the President has to turn over protected documents and confidential information is ludicrous, and to imply he can’t represent the President of the United States in an impeachment proceeding is completely absurd," said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
