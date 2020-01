* TRUMP SAYS GDP WOULD BE NEAR 4% IF IT WEREN'T FOR THE FED - CNBC

* U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYS FED RAISING RATES WAS A BIG MISTAKE - CNBC * TRUMP SAYS DOW WOULD BE UP TO 10,000 POINTS HIGHER IF IT WEREN'T FOR THE FED

