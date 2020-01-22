Left Menu
FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

  Reuters
  Washington DC
  22-01-2020 16:58 IST
  22-01-2020 16:30 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate will hear opening arguments in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday, beginning up to six days of presentations on the question of whether Trump should be removed from office. Here is what to look out for next:

STARTING ON WEDNESDAY * Trump's lawyers could move on Wednesday to have the two articles of impeachment dismissed. The Senate is not expected to approve the immediate dismissal of charges of abusing the powers of his office and obstructing Congress' investigation.

* After motions are settled, House of Representatives managers would begin to present their case against Trump. They could start on Wednesday. When the House managers have finished, the president's team will respond. During the arguments, senators sit as jurors and are not allowed to speak unless they are in a closed session. * Each side will have 24 hours over three days to make its opening argument, a change to McConnell's earlier plan to compress those hours into two days, which had raised the prospect of arguments stretching well past midnight.

* Following the opening arguments, senators would have 16 hours to submit questions to each side.

LATE JANUARY TO EARLY FEBRUARY

* Democrats are expected to continue pushing to hear from witnesses during the trial. If McConnell's resolution on initial trial rules is adopted, senators would likely vote after the trial has started on whether to introduce witness testimony. If the Senate decides to subpoena witnesses, they would first be deposed privately and before the Senate decided on public testimony. * Votes to present final arguments could occur if no subpoenas are issued and if witnesses are not approved by a majority of the Senate.

FEB. 4 * Trump is scheduled to deliver the annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.

