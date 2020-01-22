Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP minister seen pushing away pleading woman during press meet

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rewa
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 22:20 IST
MP minister seen pushing away pleading woman during press meet

Madhya Pradesh Rural Development Minister Kamleshwar Patel allegedly pushed away a woman sanitary worker when she approached him with a petition during a press conference here on Wednesday. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Munni Patel, a sanitary worker with the local municipal corporation, tried to meet the minister at a hotel where he was holding a press conference. The video showed that the woman, who was crying, requested the minister to hear her grievance about duty in a park but the minister pushed her away.

When asked by reporters about the alleged incident later, minister Patel refused to comment. BJP leader Govind Maloo said the minister's behaviour showed his apathetic attitude to people.

"A wailing poor woman who wanted to narrate her problem was pushed away by the minister.... It is the responsibility of ministers to hear people's complaints," he said. Narendra Saluja, spokesperson of the ruling Congress, said he was not aware of the incident but there must be some "confusion".

Rewa district Congress chief Triyuginarayan Shukla claimed that the minister heard out the woman and assured her that action would be taken, but another woman, a corporator, was creating a ruckus, so the security personnel removed both the women from the spot. The minister did not push away the woman, he claimed.

PTI COR ADU MAS KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Roberts pivotal as U.S. Supreme Court tackles public aid to religious schools

The U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided on Wednesday in a major legal battle over taxpayer funds going to religious schools, with Chief Justice John Roberts emerging as the potential pivotal vote in a Montana case that could open the door t...

Telangana municipal polls conducted peacefully, counting on Jan 25

Barring a few stray incidents, polling for 120 municipalities and nine corporations in Telangana went off peacefully on Wednesday with 70.26 per cent voter turnout, officials said. The polling began at 7 am and ended at 5 pm. The officials ...

United Airlines: No Boeing 737 MAX flights this summer

United Airlines will keep the Boeing 737 MAX out of service for even longer, and does not expect to fly the plane this summer, executives said on Wednesday. The additional delay follows Boeings announcement Tuesday postponing until mid-2020...

In major reshuffle, Haryana govt transfers 23 IAS officers

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Wednesday issued the transfer and posting orders of 23 IAS officers with immediate effect. Siddhi Nath Roy, Additional Chief Secretary, Transport and Skill Development Industri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020