MP minister seen pushing away pleading woman during press meet

Madhya Pradesh Rural Development Minister Kamleshwar Patel allegedly pushed away a woman sanitary worker when she approached him with a petition during a press conference here on Wednesday. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Munni Patel, a sanitary worker with the local municipal corporation, tried to meet the minister at a hotel where he was holding a press conference. The video showed that the woman, who was crying, requested the minister to hear her grievance about duty in a park but the minister pushed her away.

When asked by reporters about the alleged incident later, minister Patel refused to comment. BJP leader Govind Maloo said the minister's behaviour showed his apathetic attitude to people.

"A wailing poor woman who wanted to narrate her problem was pushed away by the minister.... It is the responsibility of ministers to hear people's complaints," he said. Narendra Saluja, spokesperson of the ruling Congress, said he was not aware of the incident but there must be some "confusion".

Rewa district Congress chief Triyuginarayan Shukla claimed that the minister heard out the woman and assured her that action would be taken, but another woman, a corporator, was creating a ruckus, so the security personnel removed both the women from the spot. The minister did not push away the woman, he claimed.

