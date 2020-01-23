MP: BJP leader draws flak for indecent remark about collector

BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Badrilal Yadav on Wednesday kicked up a storm by making an objectionable remark against Rajgarh collector Nidhi Nivedita. Yadav made the comment at a protest organised by the BJP at Biaora in the district against the collector, who is accused of slapping a party worker during a public meeting in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act three days ago.

Reacting strongly to Yadav's "indecent" remarks, state Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza said, "This is exactly what the BJP thinks about women. On one hand they chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', and on the other hand they treat women in this way. It is their ideology and culture." The BJP leadership should apologise for such a comment against a woman officer, Congress leader Narendra Singh Saluja said. Reacting to the development, state BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said, "We do not endorse the language used by the party leader and always believe in staging protests in a democratic manner..

