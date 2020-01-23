Left Menu
Protester shouting 'dismiss the charges' briefly interrupts Trump impeachment trial

  23-01-2020
A protester burst into the Senate visitor gallery shouting "dismiss the charges" during U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday, only to be quickly subdued and led away in handcuffs by police. As Democrats from the House of Representatives made their case against Trump inside the Senate chamber, police held the unidentified man to the tiled floor in a nearby hallway as he continued to call out the words "Jesus Christ," "abortion" and "for shame."

"Dismiss the charges... against President Trump," the protester, who appeared to be an older man with gray hair, shouted as police let him away in handcuffs. The disturbance momentarily caused Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries to cease his presentation of evidence against Trump. But the proceedings quickly resumed.

