Britain and US to clinch trade deal 'this year': Mnuchin

Davos, Jan 23 (AFP) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday a post-Brexit trade deal between the United States and Britain is a top priority and will be reached by the end of this year.

A UK-US deal "is an absolute priority for President (Donald) Trump and we expect to complete that with them this year, which we think will be great for them and great for us," Mnuchin told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. (AFP) IND

