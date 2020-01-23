Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn slams UP CM for warning to anti-CAA protesters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 17:04 IST
Oppn slams UP CM for warning to anti-CAA protesters

The opposition parties on Thursday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for warning anti-CAA protesters that "azadi" slogans raised by them will be treated as sedition. While the Samajwadi Party drew an analogy with the British rule, the Congress termed it "a language of dictators".

The UP CM in a rally in Kanpur on Wednesday had said,"If azadi slogans are raised here like they used to be raised in Kashmir, then it will come in the category of sedition and stringent action will be taken by the government." Reacting to it, Senior SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary said the British too "had described freedom fighters as terrorists".

"Now their successors or those who had sided with them are terming those raising azadi slogans traitors," he said. He said there was no need to to get "perturbed" by such warnings. "Their countdown has started and that is why they are ranting," Chaudhary said.

The SP leader alleged that the CM was threatening women against those hell bent on dividing the country. "Azadi is the birthright of all countrymen and those denying it will have to depart in the same manner as Hitler," the SP leader said.

SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary too said the dissent against the CAA is being dubbed as treason by the chief minister, which is against the very essence of a democracy. "The CM is threatening women who are demanding their rights," Chaudhary asserted.

When asked about the chief minister's allegation that the SP was funding anti-CAA protests, Chaudhary said, "This amounts to making a mockery of people’s emotions." "Protests are on in all the states, including north-eastern region. Are we distributing money in all states," Chaudhary wondered.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu said the CM is speaking "a language of dictators". "If raising voice against the government's oppression and politics of hatred is treason, the government should first arrest me," Lallu said, adding that since the protests have rattled the government, it is accusing the Congress of sponsoring them.

"If people are on agitation path over this issue, why is the government not addressing it," Lallu said. At a public meeting in Kanpur, the chief minister had said, "...I would like to say from the soil of India, and especially the soil of Uttar Pradesh, that in the name of protests, if azadi slogans are raised here like they used to be raised in Kashmir, then it will come in the category of sedition, and stringent action will be taken by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

One Piece Chapter 969 on Roger, Oden’s execution? Pirates ogling on Roger’s treasure

One Piece Chapter 968 dropped a few days back. What about Chapter 969 Stay tuned with us to know more in details.One Piece Chapter 969 is coming close to its release and the manga aficionados are quite excited to know what to happen next. T...

DAVOS-Greek PM says no EU deal on Libya unless Turkey accord scrapped

The European Union will not agree to a political solution to Libyas factional conflict unless Turkey and Libya abandon a maritime accord they signed in November, Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday.Libyas international...

No one has liberty to indulge in anti-national activities on pretext of protests: Yogi Adityanath

Amid the anti-CAA row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said everyone has the right to protest and express his opinion but no one has the liberty to indulge in anti-national activities. Everyone has the right to prot...

Sudan vets scramble to save park's malnourished lions

Khartoum, Jan 23 AFP Sudanese vets scrambled to save four surviving captive lions of five that were left sick and malnourished in a Khartoum park during months of political and economic turmoil. The fifth, a lioness, died on Monday of dehyd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020